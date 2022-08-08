Firm unveils new whisky drink, names top celebrities as ambassadors

The competition in the nation’s wine and spirit market has deepened as the management of MP Master Piece Limited announced the introduction of its latest spirit brand, the Kubanah Whisky, into the market segment.

Unveiling the drink in Lagos, the company’s Managing Director and CEO, Mr Emeka Ike, explained that the decision to launch the latest drink was informed by the passion to make a difference in that market segment and create jobs.

“It is moved by passion and a burden to make a difference with our product in the Nigerian market, and prove to the whole world that Nigeria has all it takes to produce quality wine and spirit beverages,” he stated.

Ike expressed the belief that the introduction of the Kubanah Whisky would also go a long way in creating jobs, thereby checking insecurity in the country.

“I have a burning desire to create jobs, especially for the youths since the only way we can curb insecurity in Nigeria is by productively engaging our youths,” he stated.

Ike added that the company had also enlisted the services of some celebrities such as Destiny Etiko, Femi Adebayo, Nosa Rex and Emmanuel Abisi, a.k.a Nastyblaq, as ambassadors for the Kubanah Whisky to enable it effectively drive the brand in the market.

He expressed delight at the increasing popularity of the company’s brands since the launch of its first offering, Skirt Brandy, which, he stated, was well-received by consumers in that market segment.

“Nigerians were happy to see a local brand with international standard. So we decided to do more, hence the Kubanah Whisky. Today, we are in the Nigerian market to quench the appetite of an average Nigerian who consumes our brands,” he added.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE