2022 CVA: FCCPC, ARCON set to deliver goodwill messages

Two government regulatory agencies, the Federal Competition and Consumers Protection Council (FCCPC) and the newly christened apex regulatory body in the industry, the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), have confirmed their readiness to be part of the maiden edition of the Consumers Value Award, scheduled to hold in Lagos, on August 24.

The Managing Director of Absolute PR, and Co-founder of the Awards, Mr Akonte Ekine, disclosed this in a chat with Nigerian Tribune in Lagos.

According to him, the two Federal Government regulatory agencies had confirmed their attendance through independent telephone conversations with the award organisers.

He added that the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, ARCON (formerly Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), Dr Lekan Fadolapo, was particularly upbeat about the forthcoming event, since he believes it would avail the agency the opportunity to add its voice to the narratives surrounding the huge role consumers play in the marketing space, and to also contribute its own quota to the growth of the integrated marketing communications sector.

Ekine added that the Head of FCCPC, Lagos Office, Susie Onwuka, would however be standing in for the Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the FCCPC, Mr Babatunde Irukera, at the event scheduled to host the crème de la crème of the nation’s marketing communications industry.

Speaking on the award, Ekine explained that the initiative had been designed to acknowledge the vital role Nigerian consumers play in the nation’s marketing communications space, hence the resolve of the organisers to give them the opportunity of choosing their preferred brands and personalities.

Chairman of Consumers Value Broadcasting Ltd, Chief Adedayo Ojo, assured that the maiden edition would form the baseline for consumers’ value representation.

