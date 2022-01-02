Fireboy, Ckay, Portable win big at Naijatraffic Awards at 2

The organisers of the prestigious Naijatraffic Awards have unveiled the winners of the 2021 edition.

The epoch-making award ceremony which was held on December 31, 2021, is aimed at promoting, encouraging, and celebrating the achievements and giant strides of the new generation for their various contributions and creativities.

The body has consistently uplifted Nigerian music since its inception. Nigerian Afrobeats star, Fireboy DML became one of the biggest winners on the Naijatraffic Awards 2021 stage with two awards going to him including the Naijatraffic Awards Artiste of The Year.

For the second edition of the Awards, the organisers recorded over five hundred thousand votes, with more than seven million visitors across all the awards categories. The awards nomination and voting were conducted on the Naijatraffic Awards official website.

According to Nwede Ikechukwu, the convener of the awards ceremony, “The Naijatraffic awards is all about celebrating young and talented chaps in the Nigerian entertainment industry. We are glad we were able to host the second edition.”

See the full list of Naijatraffic Awards 2021 winners:

Artiste of The Year – FireBoy DML

Next Rated Artiste– FoelyJoe

Song of the Year – Ckay (Love Nwantiti)

Best Song & Sound Recording Artist – Chike

Hypeman of the Year – Pocolee

Young Entrepreneur of the Year – JSL Nation

Best Indigenous Artiste – Portable

Entertainment Promoter – C’Eric Entertainment

Best Hip Hop / Rap Single – Pele King

Special Recognition – Stephanie O Bennard

Album of the Year – Fireboy Dml (Apollo)

Best Afro Pop Single – Teaza

Best Music Video – Nifemi Oosa 44.4 (Table 4 Two)

Best Entertainment Graphics Artistes – GR_Portrait

Music Producer of the Year – Bayologic

Best Inspirational Song With Message – Emmy Young

Comedian/Comic Act of the Year – Gospelvics

Blogger Of the Year – Ay Blogz

Entertainment Promoter With Potentials – GodBoy

DJ of the Year – DJ Yen-D

Best Collaboration – Oluwa Eben