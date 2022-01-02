Fireboy, Ckay, Portable win big at Naijatraffic Awards at 2

The organisers of the prestigious Naijatraffic Awards have unveiled the winners of the 2021 edition.
The epoch-making award ceremony which was held on December 31, 2021, is aimed at promoting, encouraging, and celebrating the achievements and giant strides of the new generation for their various contributions and creativities.
The body has consistently uplifted Nigerian music since its inception. Nigerian Afrobeats star, Fireboy DML became one of the biggest winners on the Naijatraffic Awards 2021 stage with two awards going to him including the Naijatraffic Awards Artiste of The Year.
For the second edition of the Awards, the organisers recorded over five hundred thousand votes, with more than seven million visitors across all the awards categories. The awards nomination and voting were conducted on the Naijatraffic Awards official website.
According to Nwede Ikechukwu, the convener of the awards ceremony, “The Naijatraffic awards is all about celebrating young and talented chaps in the Nigerian entertainment industry. We are glad we were able to host the second edition.”
See the full list of Naijatraffic Awards 2021 winners:
Artiste of The Year – FireBoy DML
Next Rated Artiste– FoelyJoe
Song of the Year – Ckay (Love Nwantiti)
Best Song & Sound Recording Artist – Chike
Hypeman of the Year – Pocolee
Young Entrepreneur of the Year – JSL Nation
Best Indigenous Artiste – Portable
Entertainment Promoter – C’Eric Entertainment
Best Hip Hop / Rap Single – Pele King
Special Recognition – Stephanie O Bennard
Album of the Year – Fireboy Dml (Apollo)
Best Afro Pop Single – Teaza
Best Music Video – Nifemi Oosa 44.4 (Table 4 Two)
Best Entertainment Graphics Artistes – GR_Portrait
Music Producer of the Year – Bayologic
Best Inspirational Song With Message – Emmy Young
Comedian/Comic Act of the Year – Gospelvics
Blogger Of the Year – Ay Blogz
Entertainment Promoter With Potentials – GodBoy
DJ of the Year – DJ Yen-D
Best Collaboration – Oluwa Eben