Fire outside Aso Rock Villa walls likely caused by cigarette ― Presidency

The Presidency on Sunday said the fire outbreak that reportedly occurred in the presidential (Aso Rock) villa on Saturday was outside the perimeter fence of the seat of power.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) said it was possibly caused by a passerby dropping a lit cigarette.

It assured that the fire was contained and no life was lost.

The statement read: “People in the country and even abroad have been expressing concerns over reports of a fire incident in Aso Rock Villa, the seat of the Nigerian government.

“I would like to clarify that there was no fire inside the Presidential Villa.

“In the evening of Saturday, March 6, a fire broke out burning shrubs between the outer wire fence and walls surrounding the Villa, precisely in the area between the Villa and the Barracks, towards Asokoro.

“The fire, as being speculated, might have started from a passerby dropping a burning cigarette. The Federal Fire Service will ascertain the reason for it when they complete their investigation.

“It suffices to say that this bush fire, which started and ended outside the perimeter walls of the Villa, was seamlessly contained by fire stations of the State House and the one nearby from the Federal Fire Service. No loss of life, no loss whatsoever to building and property was recorded.

“We thank well-meaning Nigerians for expressed concerns.”

