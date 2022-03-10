Fire outbreak on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

A multiple crash involving a tanker and two other vehicles have resulted in a fire outbreak around the Mountain of Fire and Miracles axis on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State Sector Command has urged motorists to drive cautiously in the area.

The Public Education Officer of the Command, Florence Okpe, said the State Fire Service had been contacted.

While other security sister agencies were reported to have been on the ground to ensure safety.

