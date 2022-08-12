Fire outbreak: National Assembly management confirms incident, gives reasons for power outage

The management of the National Assembly on Thursday night confirmed that there was a fire outbreak within the complex.

According to the statement titled ‘Reported fire incident at the House of Representatives new wing today’s, issued by the Director, Information, Mr Agada Rawlings Emmanuel, the fire outbreak occurred in one of the janitor’s offices located in the New Wing of the House of Representatives.

He said: “There was a fire incident this evening in one of the janitor’s offices located on the second floor, Room 227 in the new-wing, of the House of Representatives, suspected to have resulted from an electrical fault which was noticed by one of the Staff to the Clerk, House of Representatives, who promptly alerted the Federal Fire Service Unit stationed in the National Assembly Complex.

“Accordingly, the fire have been put out with the assistance of staff on duty who immediately broke into the affected office and effectively deployed stationed fire extinguishers on the floor before the arrival of the fire service officers.

“Consequently, the combined prompt efforts contained the fire to the affected office only and power supply to the wing was put off to enable a full assessment and investigations into the incident.

“It is expected that, after due assessment by the fire service and the Estate and Works Directorate, normalcy in the New Wings, housing all principal officers of the House of Representatives and Honourable members offices, will be restored immediately.

“Management wishes to commend the prompt response/actions by the first responders particularly, National Assembly staff and the Fire Service Unit in helping to curtain the fire outbreak.”