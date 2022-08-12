Police arrest 3 herdsmen for killing man in Anambra forest

Police in Anambra State have arrested three Fulani herdsmen in connection to the killing of a man known as ‘Energy’.

A now deceased man, Energy who is said to be an indigene of Umunya in Oyi Local Government Area, was earlier on Thursday lured into the forest by some herdsmen to purchase cattle.

Energy was said to be in need of a cow and had been connected to a Fulani herdsman, who directed him to come to their camp to purchase the cow.

From a video circulating online, it was observed that Energy had contacted a truck driver to take him to the Fulani herdsmen camp, which was said to be in Aguleri forest.

According to the truck driver, who spoke in a video, “We were on our way to see the cows, but we noticed we were going into the bush, and I may not have anywhere to reverse my vehicle.

“I told the Fulani herdsman, but he insisted we should keep going. We had just driven ahead a little when up to 10 herdsmen came out of the bush with guns and attacked us.

“They grabbed me and my brother, and Energy ran away. They pursued him, and some were taking us into the bush.

“Later, my brother broke away and started running, so when they pursued him, I found I was alone, so I ran to my vehicle and escaped. We later came back and found that Energy had been killed,” the man narrated.

Meanwhile, the state police command confirmed that the incident happened in Aguleri, and that three Fulani men have been arrested in connection with the killing.

DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, spokesperson for Anambra State Police command told our correspondent that the investigation has commenced, and further information would be communicated to journalists.





Villagers in rural parts of Anambra have commenced a campaign, however, warning indigenes to desist from following Fulani herdsmen into the forest to buy cattle in the belief that it is cheaper.

Messages circulating on social media warned that it was dangerous to do so, as conventional cattle rearers have joined bandits in deceiving unsuspecting people into the forest, where they are robbed and kidnapped or even killed.