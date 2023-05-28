The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued procedures on how individuals can set up a profile on the new digital financial literacy platform called SabiMONI.

In a thread of tweets with image illustrations posted on its official Twitter page, the CBN enumerated step-by-step guidelines on how to register and participate in the financial tool learning process.

According to the apex bank, the first step is to log on to the SabiMONIe-Learning platform with any browser to begin registration and create an account by registering and filling in all required fields on the page.

After that, the CBN said the next step is to check email inbox/spam folder for a confirmation email and then click the confirmation link to verify the account

What should follow this is to fill in email/Username and password to log in and update user profile to have access to the platform, the CBN said.

The “SabiMoni” is an e-learning platform designed to train and provide people with up-to-date financial tools and resources at no cost.

During the launching ceremony of the digital financial tool, the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, hinted that the SabiMONI platform is a declaration that the bank is determined to meet the target of 95 per cent financial inclusion by 2024.

