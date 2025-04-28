Financial desperation and the CBEX Lessons from the return of MMM Government should stop silencing Poor electricity supply has cost us much Laudable activities of Customs
Letters

Financial desperation and the CBEX collapse

Oluwafunbi Awe

When CBEX, a digital asset trading platform, emerged with promises of 100% return on investment within a month, many Nigerians, worn down by economic hardship, saw it as a lifeline. But that hope turned into heartbreak when the platform collapsed, resetting user account balances to zero and leaving behind a trail of emotional and financial ruin.

In a country grappling with rising inflation, high unemployment, and limited economic opportunities, desperation often drives risky decisions.

For many Nigerians, CBEX seemed like a legitimate way to escape poverty. Investments were made in U.S. dollars, and the returns were said to be quick and life-changing. But the collapse proved otherwise.

The crash of CBEX is not the first of its kind. From MMM to more recent digital scams, Nigeria has a history of Ponzi-style schemes exploiting financial desperation.

 In the end, the true cost of the CBEX crash isn’t just the money lost — it’s the trust broken, dreams shattered, and the desperation that led so many down a path of regret.

Refusing to trace CBEX funds is economic/security sabotage

