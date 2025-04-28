HDAN supports firms actively engaged in mortgage education

THE Executive Director, Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN), Mr Festus Adebayo, has declared support for organisations actively engaged in mortgage education and sensitization in the country.

One of such organisations, he said included AG Mortgage Bank that is at the forefront of a nationwide initiative to empower Nigerians with the right mortgage education necessary to achieve their homeownership aspirations.

“The bank’s extensive mortgage education and sensitization campaigns across the six geopolitical zones of the country are breaking down barriers and fostering a greater understanding of the mortgage process,” he said.

While highlighting this commitment, Adebayo emphasized HDAN’s strong support for organizations like AG Mortgage Bank concerning its upcoming meet and greet event set to hold this week in Abuja.

He recognised the critical role of mortgage education in driving sustainable homeownership.

“HDAN considers it absolutely necessary to support organizations actively engaged in mortgage education and sensitization. This crucial work is vital to demystifying the mortgage process for potential homeowners, bridging the housing deficit in Nigeria, fostering financial literacy for long-term wealth creation, among others,” he said.

AG Mortgage Bank’s proactive approach involves engaging communities directly, providing clear and accessible information on mortgage options, eligibility criteria, and the overall benefits of owning a home. Through its meet-and-greet events, the bank is equipping individuals and families with the confidence and understanding needed to navigate the path to homeownership.

This sustained effort across the nation underscores the bank’s dedication not just to providing financial solutions, but also to building a more informed and empowered citizenry capable of realizing their dreams of owning a home.

On its part, HDAN is a non-governmental and research advocacy group dedicated to promoting sustainable housing development and policies in Nigeria. HDAN works to create an enabling environment for increased access to affordable and quality housing for all Nigerians.

