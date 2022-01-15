Finally, Ladoja attends Olubadan-in-council meeting over next Olubadan

The end may have come to the crisis regarding the emergence of the next Olubadan as the Osi Olubadan, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja, for the first time in recent time, joined other members of the Olubadan-in-council for a meeting held at the Oyo Government House, Ibadan, on Saturday.

Emerging from the meeting in the company of his fellow High Chiefs and the state governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, High Chief Ladoja declared that all matters causing a crisis in relation to the Olubadan chieftaincy had been resolved.

Stressing that there was no contention among the High Chiefs regarding the Otun Olubadan, High Chief Lekan Balogun as the next in line to become Olubadan, he said that with issues now cleared, the kingmakers will, from next week, meet and present the Olubadan-elect to the governor for assent and continue other processes towards the installation of the next Olubadan.

Present at the meeting held with the governor were the Otun Olubadan, High Chief Lekan Balogun; Osi Olubadan, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja; Ashipa Olubadan, High Chief Eddy Oyewole; Ekerin Olubadan, High Chief Abiodun Kola Daisi.

Others are Ekarun Olubadan, High Chief Amidu Ajibade; Balogun, High Chief Owolabi Olakuleyin; Otun Balogun, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola; Osi Balogun, High Chief Lateef Adebimpe; Ashipa Balogun High Chief Kolawole Adegbola; Ekerin Balogun, High Chief Bunmi Isioye; Ekarun Balogun, High Chief Dauda Azeez.

Addressing journalists, Ladoja said: “Ibadan is very lucky. The meeting was held in an atmosphere of conviviality. All the matters that were causing a crisis in Ibadan land have been resolved.

“The governor was very magnanimous to have held this meeting because those of us who said we were not going to meet at all finally met and we resolved all the matters.

“I can tell that by next week, you will see that there is no tension in Ibadan again.

“None of us argued that the Otun Olubadan, Senator Lekan Balogun is not the next Olubadan. He is the next Olubadan. All of us agreed on that because that is our hierarchy.

Council is one and all is well.

“We have our procedure. Now that everything has been cleared, the kingmakers will meet, and then we will present the candidate to the governor for assent.”

Asked about the contentious court case on consent judgment, Ladoja said the council had resolved on how to sort out the court case.

He said, “The resolution was simple, the only thing that was holding it up was the objection by Barrister Lana on the court case and we have resolved how we are going to sort it out. That was the only thing that was in contention.”

Further, pressed on whether the sorting out meant that the case will be withdrawn, Ladoja said, “Are you the one to withdraw the case? It is lawyers that will go to court to withdraw the case. We will brief the lawyers. By next week, we will make all necessary moves regarding the case in court.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Ladoja attends Olubadan-in-council Ladoja attends Olubadan-in-council

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Ladoja attends Olubadan-in-council Ladoja attends Olubadan-in-council