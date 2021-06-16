Fighting insecurity

While planning to defeat armed robbers, kidnappers and deadly hoodlums who are terrorising the residents of Oyo State, the Oyo state commissioner of police, Ngozi Onadeko, must put necessary machinery in place by establishing a police post along Ibadan/Ijebu-ode troubled road where kidnappers unleash mayhem on innocent travelers on a daily basis. The police must liaise with Governor Seyi Makinde and the Inspector General of Police, Baba Alkali, to rebuild all the police stations burnt by the hoodlums during the #EndSARS protest in Nigeria.

I also want to advise Onadeko to do everything within her power to boost the morale of all rank and file of the police so as to enable them to combat crime. We do not want to lose a single soul in Oyo State again. We also do not want to lose our policemen in the process of protecting our lives and property. They need all the encouragement that they can be given. The problem of insecurity requires that all must be ready to contribute to making our neighbourhoods safe. This is imperative.

The state governments must allow the local governments to function so as to provide the necessary grassroots security that is required. Nigeria belongs to us all and the task of securing it rests on us all.

Jimoh Mumin, Ibadan.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.