‘FG’s reintegration of repentant Boko Haram heinous, barbaric’

By Ebenezer Adurokiya - Warri
Amnesty coupled with the reintegration granted repentant Boko Haram members by the Federal Government has been described as heinous, wicked and barbaric.

An Urhobo leader of thought and chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Sunny Onuesoke, made the comment while reacting to the ongoing reintegration of repentant Boko Haram members back to the society.

“Even in the barbarian days, there is what we call ‘rules of engagement,’ not to talk of the 20th century where justice is the order of the day.

“It’s a shame that Nigeria has degenerated to this low level of injustice against our motherland. There’s is a global word today: “WE DON’T NEGOTIATE WITH TERRORISTS,” not to talk of granting a killer, murderers amnesty.

“The question is amnesty for what? For burning down churches and mosques and killing innocent Nigerians? What is the response of the Federal  Government towards the families of the people that were killed?” he queried.

On an attempt by some northern leaders to draw a similarity between activities of Boko Haram and former Niger Delta militants, Onuesoke flayed such thoughts.

“The Niger Delta so-called militants were not militants, but people advocating for their God-given wealth and rights.

“The Niger Delta people were only requesting what is theirs, but the Federal Government came with attacks on them and tried to confiscate the people’s natural resources they are endowed by God.

“The Niger Delta people are genuine agitators and not killers and murderers like Boko Haram. There’s no comparison between the two issues at stake: one is a criminal and the other agitators,” the former governorship aspirant asserted.

