Johnkennedy Uzoma

Communities in the oil-rich Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta Local Government Areas of Imo State have applauded the United Nations Children’s Fund UNICEF and UNFPA for their consistent campaigns against the Female Genital Mutilation FGM practice in the country.

This is as the two International Agencies celebrated their International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) last Monday.

The Chairman and Secretary of Oguta Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze F.C. Okafor and Eze Albanus Ozuruoha, as well as the traditional ruler of Obitti autonomous community in Ohaji/Egbema LGA, Eze Emma Odunze respectfully in a chat with newsmen said that female genital mutilation has ceased to be a culture and tradition of the people of all the villages and communities in the local government area.

They used the opportunity to publicly declare their willingness to jettison the illegal practice.

The communities advised other communities to desist from the same illegal act, however, vowed to prosecute those who would intend to go back to the obnoxious practice.

Their decision is in line with Imo State Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) prohibition law No.6 of 2017

They said that the royal fathers of the various autonomous communities in the Oguta and Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area and their entire people have been sensitized about the harmful effect of female genital mutilation.

The community’s traditional rulers said that they recognized the immediate and long-term negative health and psychological consequences of FGM on the health of their daughters, wives, sisters, nieces and any other women who are subjected to this very harmful traditional practice.

According to them, they have set up surveillance systems, in each community, to track the birth of every girl-child and monitor them to ensure that they are not subjected to FGM, and to hand over any community member who engages in FGM to law enforcement agencies for prosecution by the law.

However, the United Nation Children’s Fund and UNFPA has said that this year 2023, 4.3 million girls are at risk of female genital mutilation, according to the latest UNFPA estimates

This number is projected to reach 4.6 million by 2030, as conflict, climate change, rising poverty and inequality continue to hinder efforts to transform gender and social norms that underpin this harmful practice and disrupt programmes that help protect girls.





In a joint statement, UNICEF and UNFPA issued last Monday through the UNICEF Communication officer, Ijeoma Onuoha- Ogwe said that female genital mutilation (FGM) remains widespread in Nigeria.

She said with an estimated 19.9 million survivors, Nigeria accounts for the third highest number of women and girls who have undergone FGM worldwide, with the risk of cutting highest in the first 5 years (86% of girls circumcised before age 5 – NDHS 2018).

The Communication officer pointed out that the significant decrease in prevalence among girls aged 0-14 is a welcome development, given that an estimated 86% of females aged 15-49 were subjected to FGM before the age of 5 (NDHS 2018).

She said that 12 states had a prevalence higher than the national prevalence, ranging from 9% in Edo to 35% in Kwara and Kano.“Female genital mutilation (FGM) violates the rights of women and girls and limits their opportunities for the future in health, education and income.

Onuoha-Ogwe said that with just eight years left to reach the global target of eliminating FGM, only collective and well-funded action across a diverse group of stakeholders can end this harmful practice.

She said: ”The UNFPA-UNICEF global Joint Programme on the Elimination of FGM has supported over 3,000 initiatives within the last five years where men and boys actively advocate to bring an end to the practice”

According to her in Nigeria, since implementation began in 2018, UNJP has supported the engagement of 807 men’s and boys’ networks to actively advocate to bring an end to the practice

She said that UNJP has done this by providing opportunities and safe spaces for critical reflection on gender discrimination, power dynamics, positive masculinities and comprehensive sexual and reproductive health education targeting men and boys so they understand the consequences.

