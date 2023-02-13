By-Adelowo Oladipo Minna

The alumni of the Federal Government College Jos, Plateau State (FGC-J) have thrown their weight behind Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago, to become the next governor of Niger State in 2023.

The alumni disclosed this over the weekend when they paid a solidarity visit to the Niger State APC gubernatorial candidate, Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago in his Maitama residence, Abuja FCT.

The leader of the group, Mohammed Uwais Hussaini, who was represented by Alhaji Usman Hassan Ibrahim, said Bago has what it takes to govern Niger State judging from his leadership potential and strong character as nurtured and shaped in FGC Jos, which he believed he could turn around the fortunes of the State to world-class standards.

. He explained that the decision to endorse Bago was a collective one, as the endorsement had the blessings of the Class of 1986 set to date, calling on the members residing in Niger State to see Bago’s aspiration as their project, urging them to go to every nooks and crannies of the state to canvas for votes, and ensure that Nigerlites vote en masse for the three-term member of House of Reps, while, those out of the voting jurisdiction would continue to give their moral and financial support to him.

Meanwhile, the leader of the delegation, Alhaji Usman Hassan Ibrahim, a member of the 1992 set, in the company of Halima Jerome(1986 set), Mohammed Uwais Hussaini (1988), Dr Bala Modi, Idris O. Sarki, and Bello Umar ( all 1991set), and Dr Yahaya Sani and Munir Mohammad ( both 1992 set), donated branded campaign souvenirs comprising T-shirts, headwaters, bags, books, and tea mugs to the campaign council of Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago during the visit.

While delivering the items, Usman Hassan, an Alumni of FGC Jos, remarked that “the group on behalf of the larger FGCJ family is proud to be associated with the remarkable efforts, zeal, and commitment of Bago to assume the mantle of leadership in Niger State. They are confident that by his leadership potential and strong character as nurtured and shaped in FGC Jos, he can turn around the fortunes of the State to world-class standards”.

While receiving the Items, the Niger APC governorship standard flag bearer, Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago expressed sincere appreciation for the strong show of love, support, and solidarity thrown behind his quest and resolved to take up the leadership responsibilities of his dear state.

