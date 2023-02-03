Following the efforts to upscale livestock production and curb the lingering clash between farmers and herdsmen, the Federal Government and the World Bank have unveiled a six-year livestock development initiative, Livestock Productivity and Resilience (L-PRES).

The Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari while speaking at the inauguration of the project in Abuja, noted that the project will address climate change which said affects animal breeding in the country.

He stated that President Muhammadu Buhari has invited all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to participate in the project.

The CoS to the President further stated that Nigeria successfully vaccinated livestock against transboundary illnesses which he said helped protect the nation’s livestock sector.

He revealed that small animal veterinary clinics have been constructed in states across the geopolitical zones of the country.

“The L-PRES project would complement our efforts in the sector, as it is set to provide financing for explicitly mainstreaming climate change adaptation and mitigation objectives across all relevant policies and strategies, including the Livestock Master Plan (LMP), the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) and the National Agriculture Transformation Innovation Policy (NATIP)”, Gambari stated.

On his part, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Muhammad Abubakar, said the L-PRES was designed to address challenges associated with livestock production including lack of access to grazing areas and water drinking points, rustling and transboundary diseases.

The Minister further noted that the project is aimed at reviving and boosting the business associated with the sector such as milk and dairy products, beef, egg and its byproducts.

Ms Kathy Whimp, the World Bank’s Deputy Country representative informed that the program would receive technical assistance from the Bank in addition to financial support to implement the initiative.

Whimp stated that the bank is now investing in the development of Nigeria’s livestock for the first time in 20 years.

She added that the project will help resolve farmers-herders crisis, generate wealth and employment for young Nigerians along the value chains.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE