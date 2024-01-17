To sustain a warm relationship with organised labour, the Federal Government has said it is committed to a friendly working environment for workers.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, gave the pledge during separate meetings with the leadership of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Congress of University Academics (CONUA) in Abuja.

Addressing the leadership of the Trade Union Congress ( TUC) during a courtesy visit to its headquarters, the Minister assured the union that “the government is working round the clock to ensure that agreements with trade unions are fulfilled.”

Onyejeocha told Comrade Festus Osifo and his team that the Tinubu administration appreciates the plight of the trade unions, noting that her visit was not only to reiterate the government’s readiness for partnership but to keep the channels of communication open.

She said, “I am here specifically to reassure you that we have not forgotten about the agreements between the government and trade unions.

Thank God that you have confirmed that the federal government has started paying the N35,000 wage award, and I can assure you that the payment is on course and the outstanding amount will be paid within a short period of time.”

“I know that the President is focused on making sure that the issue of a new national minimum wage is addressed. The government will ensure that the committee starts working in earnest.

“I do not want to wait for any stakeholder to start agitating. That is why I have come to remind you that I am aware of those agreements, and we are working around the clock to make sure they are fulfilled.

If there is any that we can not fulfil now, including the past ones, we will continue our engagements with them.”

She commended the leadership of TUC for having faith in the government and assured the union’s continued readiness to listen to them as well as partner with them for the greater good of the people.

Earlier in his remarks, Comrade Osifo thanked the Minister for her timely and thoughtful visit, adding that her visit would go a long way to building trust and mutual understanding between the government and the union.

He commended the government for some of the major steps taken so far, specifically fulfilling up to 80% of the agreement with the management of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), and urged the government to fulfil the remaining 20% of that agreement.

“We are not a union that waits for the government to fail to hold it to ransom. That is why we keep engaging,” Osifo said.

In a separate meeting with the Chairman of CONUA, Niyi Sunmonu, the Minister reiterated the government’s willingness to work with unions and address their concerns satisfactorily.

CONUA Chairman, who tabled some issues that he said required government implementation, further assured Honourable Onyejeocha that the federal government’s sincerity of purpose on the agreement reached with CONUA would go a long way to guarantee a strike-free working environment.

