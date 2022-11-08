FG trains 50 young Nigerians on digital skills creation

By Segun Kasali - Lagos
Buhari

The Federal Government trained 60 young Nigerians in digital content production, distribution and monetization on Tuesday in Lagos.

The content creators include Skit makers, Tiktokers, Comedians, Animators, Producers, Cinematographers, Actors and Screenwriters.

Speaking on the training, The Executive Director, National Films and Video Censors Board, Alhaji Adedayo Thomas commended the youths for showing resilience and pushing for self-sustenance despite economic challenges.

Adedayo noted that some of them have found succour in the digital content space, maximizing their potential through innovation and technology.

He added that this is the motivation for setting aside these two days for the training of 50 selected emerging youth talents and entrepreneurs in “Understanding the Modules for OTT Streaming and its Components.”

The DG explained that the initiative was driven by the need to attract young minds into the industry to significantly drive employment, economic growth and create an avenue.

Thomas noted that they would be interacting with an array of proven and established industry experts and global industry players. You have a huge opportunity to improve your skills, and secure mentorship and collaboration.

Adedayo, however, urged the youths to play by defined rules, adding the board remains conscious of not stifling creativity, we must also be the vanguard for the protection of our moral values as a society.

Comments

