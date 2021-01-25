FG to install electronic border surveillance system ― Aregbesola

To properly monitor the long borderline of Nigeria, the Federal Government has said it was working to install an electronic border surveillance system that will help Nigeria Immigration Service in its task.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who stated this in Abuja, on Monday, said: “when that is finalised, we will then say that we have an improved border security system.”

Government has consistently blamed cattle herders from West and Central Africa for the constant clashes with farmers in the country, which have led to the loss of lives, kidnapping and banditry.

While receiving former Vice, President Namadi Sambo, who led the ECOWAS election monitoring team to the Niger Republic last December, Buhari, had said through a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, that “I come from Daura, few kilometres to the Republic of Niger, so I should know a bit about that country.

“Also, we share more than 1,400 kilometres of border with that country, which can only be effectively supervised by God. I will speak with the President and offer his country our support. We need to do all we can to help stabilise the Sahel region, which is also in our own interest.”

According to Aregbesola, at a press conference in Abuja, “Nigeria has wide borderline from the Eastern flank to the North East through the North West down to the South West and then the littoral part of the Gulf of Guinea.

“What I will tell you is this: besides the fact that we are putting in place further operation bases, we continue to check and move through the borders and the boundaries.

“We are emplacing electronics border surveillance system that utilises satellite technology to have effective control of every inch of our boundary.

“The best is yet to come, we are certainly working to have the best border management system.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

