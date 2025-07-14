FG to establish national research devt fund agency

The Federal Government has proposed the establishment of a National Research Development Fund Agency to drive innovation, research and development in the country.



Minister of Education, Dr. Olatunji Alausa gave the hint on Monday in Abuja during a visit to Innov8 Hub in Abuja, an organisation committed to bridging the gap between research, development, and commercialisation.



He spoke after touring the facility located along the Airport highway Abuja, saying he was impressed with what he saw and aligns with the current effort of the government to promote research, innovation and vocational skills acquisition in the country.



Alausa who noted that the establishment of the Agency was in line with the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to support talented Nigerians and innovators to translate their ideas into solutions to national problems and boost productivity in the country.

ALSO READ: Old students should join hands with universities for more development – UI VC



He disclosed that government is in the final stages of establishment of the National Research Development Fund Agency, where people with ideas would be supported with funds after vetting by the Agency.



He commended the efforts of the Innov8 Hub, in supporting innovation and research in Nigeria citing the collaboration with Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to institute the TETFund Alliance for Innovative Research (TETFair) for the benefit of gifted individuals and organisations seeking to transform their ideas into inventions, inventions into solutions, and solutions into enterprises.



Innov8 Hub the through the partnership with TETFund has facilitated the transformation of ideas into impactful solutions, resulting in the development of over 250 prototypes and supporting more than 1,000 researchers, entrepreneurs, and creatives.



The Innov8 Hub has also trained over 20,000 teachers, lecturers and technicians among others in the country.



The Minister who expressed commitment to continue to collaborate with the Innov8 Hub, however advised the management of the organization to expand their partnerships to manufacturing firms with capacity to mass-produce some of its products for the benefit of more Nigerians.



“I need to tell you that today, I’m a happier person. I’ve learned so much about Innovate 8. I wasn’t surprised. I wasn’t disappointed with it at all.



“I commend every one of you for the hard work. Keep pushing. We have a president that believes so much in human capital development, and empowerment of the youth. The President of our will say 1,000 times a day, youths are the architects of this country and I do everything to ensure that your future gets secured,” he said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE