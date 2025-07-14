Features

Top 10 busiest African airports in 2025

Rowland Kpakete
UK: Disruption looms as Gatwick airport refuellers begin strike

Africa’s aviation industry is in full flight in 2025, with passenger traffic surging across the continent’s major airports. 

Contents
Cairo International Airport, EgyptOR Tambo International Airport, South AfricaBole International Airport, EthiopiaMohammed V International Airport, MoroccoCape Town International Airport, South AfricaHurghada International Airport, Egypt Marrakech-Menara Airport, Morocco Houari Boumediene Airport, Algeria Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, KenyaCarthage Airport, Tunisia

The growth is driven by a revival in tourism, rising business travel, and aggressive airline expansion strategies. 

Here are the continent’s busiest airports this year: 

Cairo International Airport, Egypt


With 28.97 million passengers, Cairo tops the list, thanks to its prime geographic location connecting Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. EgyptAir’s expanding network and the country’s thriving tourism sector have cemented its status.

OR Tambo International Airport, South Africa


Handling 18.37 million passengers, Johannesburg’s main airport remains essential for both regional and long-haul travel, especially with South Africa’s status as a business and logistics hub.

Bole International Airport, Ethiopia


With 11.80 million passengers, Addis Ababa continues to rise as a key hub, fueled by Ethiopian Airlines’ extensive international and continental connections.

Mohammed V International Airport, Morocco


Serving 10.45 million passengers, Casablanca’s main airport benefits from Morocco’s consistent investment in tourism and Royal Air Maroc’s strong presence in global aviation.

Cape Town International Airport, South Africa

Welcoming 10.37 million passengers, Cape Town thrives as a leisure destination, drawing both domestic and international visitors with its scenic beauty and cultural appeal.

Hurghada International Airport, Egypt 

At 9.64 million passengers, this airport reflects Egypt’s tourism rebound, particularly to coastal resort areas popular with European holidaymakers.

Marrakech-Menara Airport, Morocco 

With 9.25 million passengers, Marrakech continues to attract tourists seeking heritage, shopping, and business opportunities in one of Morocco’s most dynamic cities.

Houari Boumediene Airport, Algeria 


Processing 9.15 million passengers, Algiers’ main airport plays a growing role in connecting North Africa to Europe and the Middle East.

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Kenya

Hosting 8.75 million passengers, Nairobi’s primary airport supports Kenya’s role as a commercial, tech, and tourism centre for the region.

Carthage Airport, Tunisia


With 7.28 million passengers, Tunis’ international airport rounds off the top ten, helped by Tunisia’s renewed focus on tourism and air travel modernization.

(Business Insider)



Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kaduna transforming education Minister of Education, Dr Olatunji Alausa, FG Mulls public-private partnership, Distorted Yoruba history, Nigeria’s tertiary institutions, state of Unity Colleges FG to establish national research devt fund agency
Next Article Police arrest suspected cultists, Soludo vows to herdsmen kill two farmers, , Police arrest 678 suspects, Delta deputy speaker harps on transparency, Delta govt's approval of N713m for bursary, Pursue your cases diligently, Police arrest Delta council boss, Delta north stakeholders, Isoko National Youth Congress, Man stabs mother in Delta, Anglican bishop hacked to death, Delta concludes 2022/23 bursary payment, Seadogs Delta schools, Delta Police recover guns, Police rescue five kidnap church, beheading’ farm security guard, Delta Police intensify hunt for killers, Delta largest economy Truck rams into trailer, kills six in Delta

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×