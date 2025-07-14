Top 10 busiest African airports in 2025

Africa’s aviation industry is in full flight in 2025, with passenger traffic surging across the continent’s major airports.

The growth is driven by a revival in tourism, rising business travel, and aggressive airline expansion strategies.

Here are the continent’s busiest airports this year:

Cairo International Airport, Egypt



With 28.97 million passengers, Cairo tops the list, thanks to its prime geographic location connecting Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. EgyptAir’s expanding network and the country’s thriving tourism sector have cemented its status.



OR Tambo International Airport, South Africa



Handling 18.37 million passengers, Johannesburg’s main airport remains essential for both regional and long-haul travel, especially with South Africa’s status as a business and logistics hub.



Bole International Airport, Ethiopia



With 11.80 million passengers, Addis Ababa continues to rise as a key hub, fueled by Ethiopian Airlines’ extensive international and continental connections.



Mohammed V International Airport, Morocco



Serving 10.45 million passengers, Casablanca’s main airport benefits from Morocco’s consistent investment in tourism and Royal Air Maroc’s strong presence in global aviation.



Cape Town International Airport, South Africa

Welcoming 10.37 million passengers, Cape Town thrives as a leisure destination, drawing both domestic and international visitors with its scenic beauty and cultural appeal.



Hurghada International Airport, Egypt

At 9.64 million passengers, this airport reflects Egypt’s tourism rebound, particularly to coastal resort areas popular with European holidaymakers.



Marrakech-Menara Airport, Morocco

With 9.25 million passengers, Marrakech continues to attract tourists seeking heritage, shopping, and business opportunities in one of Morocco’s most dynamic cities.



Houari Boumediene Airport, Algeria



Processing 9.15 million passengers, Algiers’ main airport plays a growing role in connecting North Africa to Europe and the Middle East.



Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Kenya

Hosting 8.75 million passengers, Nairobi’s primary airport supports Kenya’s role as a commercial, tech, and tourism centre for the region.



Carthage Airport, Tunisia



With 7.28 million passengers, Tunis’ international airport rounds off the top ten, helped by Tunisia’s renewed focus on tourism and air travel modernization.

(Business Insider)





