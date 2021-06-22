Aggrieved APC members urge Tinubu, party chair to cancel Ikosi-Isheri LG primaries

Ahead of local government polls holding in Lagos State next month, aggrieved members of the state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area (LCDA) have called on the party Caretaker Committee Chairman, Chief Tunde Balogun and APC National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to cancel the May 29, 2021 council primary conducted in the area and order a fresh one.

The aggrieved members made the call in a petition by Ikosi councillors, Usman Ajibola; Onikosi Lanre and Moruf Adeleye, maintaining that the primary exercise was flawed and the process manipulated to favour a particular candidate.

The members, while making the call, claimed that since the primaries scheduled for May earlier this year could not hold in the area due to the fracas that was visited on the people during the exercise, the committee should come back and do their job.

This was just as they warned that failure to address their grouses and ensure that justice was done could lead them to play anti-party in the coming council election scheduled to hold on July 24 2021.

According to the petition, those that purchased the party forms and were cleared to contest the chairmanship election in Ikosi-Isheri LCDA are Bada Abolanle Sammy, Martins Anna Abiodun, Bashkirs Kareem, Omoba Adeyinka Oyediran, Fasasi Abideen O, Balogun Wasiu Oluwatoyin, Oromidayo Balogun, Jegede Oyekunle and Kareem Bola Fausat.

“Those that purchased the forms and were cleared to contest the chairmanship election in Ikosi-Isheri LCDA are Bada Abolanle Sammy with Form number 0030; Martins Anna Abiodun – 0083; Bashkirs Kareem A. – 0095; Omoba Adeyinka Oyediran – 0194; Fasasi Abideen O. – 0085; Balogun Wasiu Oluwatoyin – 0277; Oromidayo Balogun T. – 0264; Jegede Oyekunle S. -0195 and Kareem Bola Fausat – 0360,” the petition stated.

The aggrieved members, however, said based on consultations amongst the contestants, Mr Jegede Oyekunle emerged as the consensus candidate, supported by six other contestants, urging that the electoral committee should either come and redo the primary or hand over to Jegede the party flag as APC candidate.

The stakeholders, while throwing support for Jegede, argued that he was one who built and mobilized members for the party in the area during his eight years as APC chairman.

“He, therefore, became the ideal and party candidate for the next dispensation. Since nine contestants bought the form and six out of them came together to endorse Jegede as a consensus candidate, the committee should either come and redo the primary or hand over to Jegede the flag to fly for the party,” they said.

