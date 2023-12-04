The Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development has announced that as of Monday, 5th December 2023, it is embarking on an airborne geophysical survey within the fringes of Local Government areas that border the two states of Bauchi and Gombe.

The notification became apparent because of the Federal Government’s continuation of its quest to improve the availability of geological information and data to enhance the diversification of the economy and achieve the Renewed Hope agenda of the present administration.

The notification was contained in a statement by Ishaku Kigbu, Media/Communication Officer, Mineral Sector Support for Economic Diversification Project (MinDiver): Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, Abuja.

He explained that the activity which is being supported by the Mineral Sector Support for Economic Diversification Project (MinDiver) is carried out by an international Consultant called, Excalibur.

According to him, it involves the use of yellow-coloured small aircraft fitted with aeromagnetic lenses to carry out aeromagnetic surveys in selected states of the federation including Taraba State.

“Having carried out full sensitisation in the States earlier, the Ministry is re-emphasising that, the activity is still ongoing hence, the States will experience the flying of these special aircraft at very low altitude in a repeated pattern to capture magnetic anomalies.

“Having covered Bauchi State, information reaching the Ministry indicated that there are possible overlaps of the activity to neighbouring States which share borders due to the flying pattern of the aircraft.

“Therefore, the Ministry believes it is expedient to sensitise residents in local government areas between Gombe and Bauchi States that they should not panic when they notice small yellow coloured aircraft flying at low altitude to capture geological information and data in their localities within the two states.”

The LGAs include Dukku, Gombe, Akko, Kwami and Funakaye in Gombe State, while Bogoro, Dass. Kirfi, Tafawa Balewa, Toro and Darazo Local Government Areas in Bauchi State will also be covered.

“The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, therefore, wishes to inform these states and LGAs affected not to panic or entertain fears as the activity is safe. This has become very necessary given the security situation in the country and to ensure that the people are not misinformed or misinformed,” he added.

The public may recall that the Airborne Geophysical Mapping Survey started in June 2021, and a robust sensitisation and enlightenment campaign was carried out in the 19 States that were to be covered by the activity.

The programme experienced overlaps due to weather conditions and logistical reasons but has been progressing well since it started.

This sensitisation exercise is to further re-sensitise the people of Gombe and Bauchi States not to panic upon sighting the aircraft, noting that the reassurance is necessary given the current security situation in the country.

