The 2023 Annual Conference of Nigeria Library Association (NLA) has ended with a call for increased collaboration across sectors in Nigeria to align with emerging global trends.

Experts made the call at the just concluded 2-day conference held at Professor Kenneth Dike State Central E-Library, Awka, Anambra State over the weekend.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered the event was themed ‘Let Us Collaborate: Working Together on Global Trends and Technological Advances’.

Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Njide Phina Onyekwelu emphasised the vital role librarians play in knowledge sharing, describing them as “architects of knowledge dissemination and guiding lights to information.”

She stressed the importance of libraries in providing resources for skill enhancement, creativity, innovation, and research.

In her keynote presentation, Dr. Vera Nwadinobi, the Executive Chairman of Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB), linked the conference theme to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1 and 17.

Nwadinobi, who also bagged an award of excellence during the conference, called for collaboration among librarians, educators, and international partners to address challenges and foster efficiency.

Dr. Ngozi Perpetua Osuchukwu, the Chairman of NLA Anambra State, highlighted the significance of collaboration, stating that they believe in information sharing and engagement.

She emphasised the association’s commitment to partnering with various organisations to achieve common goals.

Osuchukwu is also the President of Wikimedia User Group, Anambra Network.

Goodwill messages from the Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Oko Engr. Dr Francisca Nwafulugo (represented by her Deputy, Dr. Stephen Ezekwe), Sir Paul Nwosu, the State Commissioner for Information, the State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh (represented by Mr. Nnaemeka Egwuonwu) and Mr. Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, MD/CEO of the Anambra State ICT Agency, underscored the need for collaboration across sectors for societal growth.

The conference concluded with awards presented to outstanding individuals, including Sir Benjamin Okwuchukwu Uduji, Pastor Mrs Ifeoma Abayol, Dr. Njide Phina Onyekwelu, Lady Obiageli Nnabugwu, Dr. Ezemba Nwabu, Dr. Uchechukwu Enweani, and Prof. Norbert Amaechi Agbanu.

The event also celebrated doctoral degree holders within the Association from 2020 to 2023.

