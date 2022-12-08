FG tasks states on civil service reforms, quality service delivery

The Federal Government has called on Civil Services in the States to embrace the already developed strategy and implementation plans in use by the Federal Civil Service, to ensure uniformity and quality service to the entire nation for enhanced growth and development.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, made the call at the opening ceremony of the 2nd Session (Ministerial) of the 44th Meeting of the National Council on Establishments (NCE) in Yola, Adamawa State on Thursday.

Yemi-Esan, who doubles as the Chairman of the Ministerial Session of the NCE, in her keynote address, highlighted some of the activities of the office leveraging on the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021 – 2025 (FCSSIP25), which was duly approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

She also informed the delegates on institutionalisation of a Performance Management System (PMS) at the Federal level, which was backed by Executive Order 001 to improve quality service delivery to the citizenry.

She disclosed that the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) and the Federal Ministry of Health will start the assessment of staff’s performances with PMS instead of the old APER that is being phased out.

According to her, this would guarantee transparency, accountability, and, most especially meritocracy. To this end, she commended the Governor of Adamawa State, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri and the Head of Service of the State, Dr. Edgar Sunday for toeing towards ensuring that merit is enthroned for better governance.

As the nation is about to undergo a political transition, she urged Civil Servants to up their games toward enshrining trust and accountability in the discharge of their duties, without losing sight of their vital role of providing good leadership.

On Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Dr. Yemi-Esan, disclosed also that the OHCSF has presently gone digital, partially, and is expected to go live by the first quarter of next year. At the moment, the Office is awaiting the final stage of the ISO 9001 2015 audit, prior to the certification of its operations and services, in accordance with international Standards And Recommended Practices (SARPs).

On Staff Welfare, the HoCSF alluded that lots of progress have been recorded, especially on Recognition and Award policy, which was instituted to motivate hard-working Civil Servants, as well as spur others through its Public-Private Partnerships.

According to her, this was evidential at the 2022 Civil Service Day celebration, where the forty (40) recipients of the Presidential Public Service Merit Award received cash donations of N500,000 each from the Aig- Imuokhuede Foundation. Another group of private partners presented a star prize, a brand new mini-SUV, which was won, through the ballots, by a grade level 13 Officer with the Ministry of Police Affairs.

Deputy Director, Communications, Mr. Mohammed Ahmed in a statement in Abuja, said Innovation, the HR Module of the Integrated Personal Payroll Information System (IPPIS), and Culture Change initiatives, amongst others, were not left out in her speech as she, again, beckons on State Governments to leverage on Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) to fast track development, as well as keep pace with global trends.

Earlier in his address, the Executive Governor of Adamawa State, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, represented by the Deputy Governor, His Excellency, Chief Crowther Seth, 3 delegates were assured of maximum security throughout their stay.

He acknowledged that the government cannot deliver on its mandates without an efficient and effective Civil Service, hence, he does not compromise on their welfare.

He highlighted some reforms the State has embarked on such as the implantation of a minimum wage of N32,000 and its consequential adjustment, the appointment of Permanent Secretaries through a merit-based process, thereby institutionalising a paradigm shift from the era of mediocrity to meritocracy; reservation of 600 units for Civil Servants out of every 1000 built; payment of backlog of gratuities, etc.





The Ministerial Session of the 44th NCE was declared open by the Executive Governor, as he anxiously awaits the far-reaching resolutions and outcomes of the Meeting for immediate implementation by his Administration, considering the importance attached to it.

