FG tasks South-West Govs on Awolowo’s education legacies

“Bring all our children on Board the ship of school,” the Minister reiterated.

The Federal Government has called on the South West Governors to emulate and sustain the legacies of the Sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, in the field of education in order to rid the region of out-of-school children and bring development to the country.

Minister of State for Education, Rt. Hon Goodluck Nana Opiah made the call in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, at the flag-off ceremony of the National Campaign on out-of-school children.

Opiah asked the Governors of the states of the federation and in particular, South West Governors to prioritize education through increased budgetary allocations, infrastructural development and sustained public reorientation as ways of tackling the menace of out-of-school children.

Director Press, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Ben. Bem Goong, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the Minister emphasized the need for political will and total commitment, calling for all hands to be on deck in the fight to get every child on board the ship of school.

Opiah pointed out that system strengthening and increased enrollment were the key goals of the campaign adding that the involvement of traditional, religious and community leaders is key to the attainment of the overall goal of eradicating out-of-school children.

In his keynote address at the occasion, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun said the South West made a headstart in education in Nigeria courtesy of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, adding that the Awolowo legacy would not be allowed to die, rather it would be sustained in order to bring glory to Ogun State and the nation at large.

He rolled out the fruits of the Awolowo legacy in education across the Southwest adding that as of date, Ogun State is ahead of other states of the country in terms of the number of educational institutions at all levels.

