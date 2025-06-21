UN/CEFACT will fast track Nigeria’s trade globally — NEPC

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has stated that the United Nations Centre for Trade Facilitation and Electronic Business (UN/CEFACT) will fast-track Nigeria’s global trade, streamline its trade processes, improve regulatory compliance, foster interoperability, and strengthen the country’s integration into regional and international value chains.

The Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer (ED/CEO) of NEPC, Mrs. Nonye Ayeni, made this known at the Council’s UN/CEFACT stakeholders’ interactive session themed “Strengthening Trade Facilitation and Digital Transformation in Nigeria through UN/CEFACT Standards,” held on Friday at the NEPC headquarters in Abuja.

UN/CEFACT, an intergovernmental body established by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), focuses on simplifying and harmonizing trade procedures to facilitate international commerce. It develops standards and recommendations for electronic business and trade facilitation with the goal of improving the capacity of businesses, governments, and other organizations to exchange information and conduct transactions efficiently.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Ayeni said Nigeria, as one of Africa’s largest economies, holds immense growth potential driven by its vibrant entrepreneurial spirit and strategic positioning. However, to unlock this potential, the country must adopt global best practices to address challenges such as inefficient border processes, limited access to trade data, and inadequate digital infrastructure, in order to become globally competitive.

According to her, Nigeria stands to gain significantly, as the adoption of UN/CEFACT standards could reduce trade costs by up to 30%, boost GDP by 10%, attract more investors, drive export growth, and save time—thereby greatly benefiting exporters.

“As you can see, UN/CEFACT represents the United Nations working with various stakeholders to facilitate trade and promote electronic business. Trade is pivotal to economic growth and development in any country. The NEPC serves as the permanent secretariat, and I lead the Nigerian delegation.

“All the key agencies involved in trade facilitation are represented here, and we are collaborating to take part in decision-making processes, setting regulatory standards, and creating frameworks that support efficient trade. You’ve also seen the benefits—cost reduction of nearly 30% and improved timeliness.

“We’re also looking at digitising our processes. You’ve heard of the Single Window initiative, and with what the Federal Government is doing under the Renewed Hope Agenda—which includes digitisation—we expect further ease of doing business. These are some of the anticipated benefits,” she told Tribune Online.

“This is about creating solid frameworks—regulatory and legal—to ensure that our exporters benefit from reduced costs and improved turnaround time. It’s also about making sure our processes and documentation are fully digitalised, enhancing trade facilitation to be more effective and efficient. When this happens, exporters benefit automatically.

“If we establish the right policies and frameworks, both regulatory and otherwise, and make trade seamless, more people will participate in the export value chain. As more people get involved, it will stimulate economic growth and development, and naturally, the country’s GDP will continue to rise,” Ayeni added.

Ayeni also noted that as an active member of UN/CEFACT, Nigeria—through the NEPC as the Head of Delegation (HoD)—continues to play a vital role in simplifying, harmonising, standardising, and promoting export procedures and documentation in line with global trade and e-business standards that directly impact cross-border trade.

Also speaking with Tribune Online, Assistant Comptroller of Customs, Mary-Anne Egwunyenga, stated that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) will fast-track the implementation of UN/CEFACT through several initiatives: the Advance Ruling system, which supports predictability in the classification, valuation, and origin rules of goods entering Nigeria; the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) Program (including AEO Simplified and AEO Safety and Security), which facilitates the movement of goods through ports for compliant traders; and the “B’Odogwu” system—an indigenous innovation platform designed to enhance integration, collaboration, and innovation for seamless port operations.

Deputy Director of NEPC’s Trade Facilitation Department, Afolabi Bello, urged Nigeria to leverage UN/CEFACT’s tools and frameworks to simplify and digitalise trade, lower costs, and boost the international competitiveness of Nigerian exporters.

Stakeholders from both the public and private sectors agreed that UN/CEFACT offers Nigeria a clear roadmap to simplify trade processes, ensure smooth transactions, and compete globally. However, they emphasized that realizing this vision requires bold commitment from both government and the private sector.

They concluded that by embracing international standards, Nigeria can position itself as a continental leader in trade facilitation and a trusted partner in global commerce.

