Kano gov pledges N2bn intervention fund for burnt GSM Market

Kano Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has pledged a comprehensive redevelopment of the Farm Centre GSM Market, which was recently gutted by fire, assuring traders and market leaders of a N2 billion investment to rebuild and expand the facility.

The intervention, according to Governor Yusuf, goes beyond repairing the damage caused by the fire but also about reimagining the market to meet the growing needs of traders and customers.

“Our administration will invest over N2 billion to reconstruct the damaged sections, expand the market, and modernize its infrastructure,” he stated.

The plan includes acquiring additional land to expand the market, building a fire station equipped with modern firefighting tools, and installing solar-powered streetlights to improve security and visibility.

The governor also aims to position the market as a regional commercial hub with international reach, boosting cross-border commerce and regional integration.

“We are working to make the Farm Centre GSM Market an international trading destination with access to neighbouring countries, thereby boosting cross-border commerce and regional integration,” Yusuf said.

Other features of the plan include the construction of a pedestrian bridge, rehabilitation of access roads, and development of drainage systems to curb flooding.

The governor emphasized the need for transparency, efficiency, and sustainability in the market’s operations and revealed plans to establish a new management structure.

Traders welcomed the government’s response, describing the governor’s visit and commitment as a much-needed relief after recent losses.

“We are deeply encouraged by the governor’s timely intervention. His visit and support after the fire outbreak show that this government truly cares,” said Comrade Jamilu Gama, Chairman of the Market.

The Farm Centre GSM Market is a significant employment hub, operating across 20 plazas and employing over 39,000 youth, making it one of the largest informal tech markets in Northern Nigeria.