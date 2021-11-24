FG, states should not focus only on COVID-19 pandemic ― NIBSA

Nigerian Biological Safety Association (NIBSA) has stated that the Federal Government of Nigeria should not focus only on the coronavirus pandemic.

The President, Professor Abiodun Delonye, made this known at a briefing held in Lagos in preparation for the Association’s 2021 Conference.

The President said that there are other diseases like yellow fever, AIDS and so many others that are as deadly as that of the virus.

This was just as Professor Abiodun stated that there have been more than 213000 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria between December 2019 and now.

He added that Of the 213000 cases, almost 3000 have died.

Meanwhile, Professor Delonye explained that that diseases impact heavily on the country’s economy.

“Global figures are indeed sobering with over 254 million cases among which more than 5 million died.

The Chairman of the Conference, A virologist, Professor Bola Oyefolu, stated that the conference would not focus only on the issue of the COVID-19 pandemic but explore and proffer solutions to the shortcomings observed in access and service delivery with a view to improving on the public health intervention and control strategies in preparation for other future pandemics.

