FG shuts another section of Eko Bridge after Friday’s fire incident

By NAN
Acting Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mrs Forosola Oloyede, has announced emergency closure of another section of Eko Bridge affected by a fire in the early hours of Friday.
Oloyede in a statement said inferno from under the bridge damaged the Ijora Olopa section, around the area used as a frozen food market.
“On behalf of the Honourable Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN), I want to inform the public of the fire incident  that happened under the bridge at the Ijora Olopa section – the frozen food market area.
“The fire started during the early hours of the day around 1.00 a.m and was put out at about 4.00 a.m. with the aid of the Federal Fire Service.
“Investigation is still ongoing on the cause of the fire. Unfortunately before the fire was put out, it had already damaged some parts of the bridge.
“In order to avert any further hazards due to the damage, the section will be closed to traffic pending the result of a comprehensive inspection and integrity tests,” she said.
She said the Apongbon–Ijora section of the Costain-bound lane of the bridge “is hereby closed to motorists pending the result of the inspection and Integrity tests henceforth.”


The official appealed for the patience of motorists and advised  them to use alternative routes and cooperate with traffic management agencies.
She added that traffic control officers would  be on ground to direct and help with the flow of traffic to reduce  hardship to road users.

