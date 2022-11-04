AU, ECOWAS exchange views on continental normative instruments for democracy

The African Union Commission (AUC) and the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), through their respective Departments for Political Affairs, Peace and Security met to exchange views on the state of implementation of the continental and regional normative instruments and frameworks on democracy, peace and security.

They also discussed the security challenges currently facing the continent, as well as the political transitions underway.

They further deliberated on mechanisms for closer collaboration, joint horizon scanning, intervention and messaging.

The AUC delegation who was led by Ambassador the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security Bankole ADEOYE, while ECOWAS was led by Ambassador Dr Abdel-Fatau MUSAH, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security.

During his opening address, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Alieu Omar TOURAY indicated that the new administration of the Commission has based its mandate implementation on the newly adopted “ECOWAS Vision 2050” in particular on four (04) strategic pillars which includes: Peace and Security, Governance and Rule of law, Economic Integrity and Interconnectivity and Transformation, Inclusiveness.

He called as enablers for the four pillars, capable institutions and effective partnerships.

Both Commissioners called for closer collaboration and intensification of joint assessment of and responses to the critical issues of unconstitutional changes of government, counter-terrorism, Peace Support Operations, electoral assistance, and Good Governance.

The meeting also discussed the IRECKE/Continental Early Warning initiative, and the revitalization of the ECOWAS-ECCAS inter-regional model on Peace and Security and the principles of subsidiarity and complimentary.

At the end of the meeting, the two institutions agreed to collaborate more closely in a systematic manner, especially in the following areas: Operationalizing AU I-RECKE in collaboration with ECOWAS and other RECs, improving the communication and consultations between the two Directorates working under CPAPS AU and CPAPS ECOWAS and creating synergy and aligning the AU ECOSOCC and ECOWAS efforts to operationalize a regional ECOSOCC,

Also, reconfiguring electoral assistance to ensure peaceful outcomes and credibility; and purposeful engagement with youths and women to ensure their meaningful participation in continental and regional peace, governance and integration processes.

The AU PAPS and ECOWAS PAPS consultation was convened on the margins of the maiden Lesson Learning Forum on AU Peace Support Operations in Africa and the Africa Standby Force, hosted by the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from 1st to 3rd November 2022.

