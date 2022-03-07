FG should show empathy

The Federal Government’s lack of empathy for the suffering being experienced by Nigerians is unfortunate and a sign of a failed government. It is not a sign of good leadership that the government is not bothered about the unending suffering meted out on Nigerians by its bad policies.

The incessant travelling of President Muhammadu Buhari especially when there are urgent and salient national issues and concerns that warrant urgent attention is condemnable; the president should have attended to the issue of fuel scarcity, the ASUU strike, bad economy, unabated insecurity problems and many others confronting the nation before traveling abroad.

Although the issue of personal health is important, it should not look like the saying that the empero was partying when Rome was on fire. The recent fuel scarcity in the country that has almost crippled the economy and further impoverished our citizens is totally unacceptable.

Not only that, there is imminent world war knocking at our doors and many of our youths and other citizens are stranded in the Russia -Ukraine war zone. Ironically, some of them are refusing to come home. They prefer to die in Ukraine. This is the time Nigerians need the president to give us succour.

I also call on the national leader of the All Progessives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to drop his 2023 presidential ambition due to what Nigerians are going through in the hands of APC government at the moment. We Democrats strongly advise Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to back down on his Presidential election because Nigeria needs young leaders to run its affairs.

This suffering must stop and the government must live up to expectation and do the right thing to alleviate the sufferings of the entire masses of this country who are now wallowing in abject poverty in the midst of plenty.

Chief Adesunbo Onitiri,

Lagos