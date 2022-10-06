FG set to enhance reading culture in Nigeria

THE Federal Government has lamented that the reading habit of Nigerians is derteriorating. As a result, the government has formally flagged off the 2022 nationwide readership promotion campaign to address poor reading culture in Nigeria.

Minister of State for Education, Rt. Hon Goodluck Opiah who flagged off the campaign at a ceremony in Abuja, described the theme of this year’s campaign, ‘Reading as a Panacea for Societal Problems’ as timely and appropriate, considering the declining reading habit in the world today and in particular, Nigeria.

He said: “Efforts are ongoing by the Nigerian government to entrench, stimulate and enhance the reading of books, newspapers and magazines and this is especially important at a time when an increasing number of people spend less time reading, and when reading skills are declining.

“This may have been the cause of suicide bombing, banditry, terrorism and other societal vices.”

He commended the management and staff of the National Library of Nigeria (NLN) for taking this year’s readership promotion campaign to the grassroots where it is most desirable.

“A reading society, no doubt, is an informed and knowledgeable society that contributes positively to economic transformation and all-round development of its country.” he said.

The national librarian and Chief Executive Officer, NLN Professor Chinwe Anunobi, in her remarks lamented that the habit of reading is approaching freezing point in Nigeria.

She insisted that “Nigeria must put reading at the top of its priority list in its quest towards the attainment of the all-inclusive sustainable development that is hinged on the 17 sustainable development goals to be achieved and sustained, particularly SDG4, which is centred on education.”

Anunobi stated that the campaign was designed to awaken reading consciousness among Nigerians by way of promoting the availability and use of good reading materials by all and sundry as well as collectively seeking solutions to the obstacles to reading culture in Nigeria.

She added that the engagement would take place in all the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, with a focus on donation of books and other materials to primary/secondary schools as well as other vulnerable groups in support of their learning.

She said: “This year’s campaign which is born out of the need to impact the ‘hard to reach’ will be held in the hinterlands whereout- of school children whose number was put at 20 million by UNESCO as well as the illiterate adults are found.”