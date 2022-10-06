Customs Broker bags chieftaincy title in Kano

All roads led to Kano recently as eminent persons converged on the ancient city in honour of frontline Customs broker and Chieftain of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Hajia Bola Muse as she received the chieftaincy title of Iyalaje Yoruba Kano from His Royal Majesty, Oba Yoruba Kano, Alimi Otitese, the paramount ruler of the Yoruba community in Kano.

This honour was bestowed on Muse because of her immeasurable contribution to the well-being of the Yoruba Community in Kano especially the poor with empowerment in education, health and small business start-ups.

Hajia Muse grew up in Kano where she began her foray into the freight forwarding sector with the founding of Bomarah Investment Nigeria Limited, a phenomenally successful company which has flourished with tentacles in a gamut of business endeavours including customs clearing and forwarding, aviation consultancy, haulage, barge operations, agriculture among others.

Muse is especially renowned for her philanthropy under the trademark of Bomarah Foundation, a platform through which she has lifted hundreds of people out of poverty. The Foundation visits correctional centres with psychologists and medical experts to help needy inmates.