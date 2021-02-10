FG seeks deployment of more technology to check irregular migration

The Federal Government has called on the European Union (EU) and other relevant stakeholders in migration management to lend their support to the nation’s efforts at curbing irregular migration through the deployment of more modern technology at the entry borders to help mitigate the influx of illegal migrants into the country.

Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola made the appeal in his office in Abuja, when he received a delegation from the European Union, led by its Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Ketil Karlsen.

According to him, the nation’s land borders were not adequately covered and as such, provided an easier way for undocumented migrants to come into the country, hence the need for stronger collaboration with relevant stakeholders to check the menace.

“Illegal migration is a thing of concern as it not only depletes a region of viable and reliable labour, talent and human resource, but also makes room for unplanned human presence,” he said.

The synergy and deployment of modern technology with the relevant stakeholders, he added, will further boost intelligence sharing towards effective and efficient migration management in West African sub-region and Nigeria in particular.

Aregbesola who commended the EU and other stakeholders in migration management for their technological support that gave birth to the Migrants Information Data Analysis System (MIDAS), noted that it has greatly contributed towards enhancing the documentation of immigrants to the country.

While applauding the European Union for its support towards curtailing the spread of the COVID-19 in the country, the minister further said that government is working towards ensuring an enabling environment for its vibrant youths to thrive with a view to curtailing their desire to migrate.

Speaking earlier, the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Karlsen saidt the delegation was in the ministry to re-initiate the negotiations between Nigeria and European Union on migration matters as well as encourage scientific and technological deployment in migration management processes, among others.

