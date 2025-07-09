FG seals landmark $747m syndicated loan for Phase 1 Section 1 of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway

The Federal Government has secured a $747 million Deutsche Bank-led syndicated loan to finance Phase 1 Section 1 (from Victoria Island to Eleko Village, 47.47km) of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, described the transaction as a major milestone for Nigerian and West African infrastructure development, and a flagship project under Nigeria’s Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Agenda.

He highlighted that this marks the first syndicated road infrastructure loan of its size in Nigeria and is a strong signal of global investor confidence in the country’s reform trajectory and infrastructure pipeline.

Deutsche Bank acted as Global Coordinator, Initial Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner, and participated in the syndicate alongside other regional and international lenders.

The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) provided partial political and commercial risk insurance.

The syndicate includes support from development finance institutions, export credit agencies, and international commercial banks—notably First Abu Dhabi Bank, which is also acting as Agent across all facilities and Intercreditor Agent. Its involvement underscores its strong and growing support for Nigeria.

Other lenders involved are the African Export-Import Bank (Afrexim), the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), Nexent Bank N.V. (formerly known as Credit Europe Bank N.V.), and Zenith Bank (through its UK, Paris, and Nigeria offices).

In a statement, Mohammad Manga, Director, Information and Public Relations, said the project is structured as an EPC+F (Engineering, Procurement, Construction + Financing) contract awarded to Hitech Construction Company, one of Nigeria’s leading infrastructure firms.

This structure aims at a strategic partnership between the Government and the private sector, seamlessly aligning technical execution with financing solutions.

It enables fast-track project delivery while unlocking and maximising private sector appetite for investment in the country’s priority infrastructure, as construction of Phase 1 Section 1 is already over 70 percent complete.

The highway, constructed using Continuously Reinforced Concrete Pavement (CRCP), reflects a commitment to long-term resilience and efficiency. Engineered for a minimum lifespan of 50 years with minimal maintenance, it offers outstanding durability and cost-effectiveness.

The project’s design and implementation have been shaped by comprehensive technical, legal, environmental, and social assessments, ensuring alignment with the highest international standards.

The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway will serve as a vital trade and logistics corridor, enhancing regional integration and tourism, reducing transport costs, and creating jobs.

A tolling strategy is currently being finalised to ensure the project’s operational and financial sustainability. These mechanisms will support a self-sustaining, concession-backed framework, helping to ensure long-term viability.

Financing for subsequent phases is already being structured, with strong interest from regional and international investors.

He noted that this landmark transaction reflects the renewed engagement of international financial institutions with Nigeria, driven by bold macroeconomic reforms and a commitment to delivering bankable, transformative projects.

Edun said, “This deal reflects the success of our macroeconomic reforms and the return of international capital to support Nigeria’s development. We are focused on financing infrastructure in ways that are sustainable, transparent, and catalytic—and this transaction is a model of that vision in action.

“The closing of this market defining financing is yet another testament to Mr. President’s commitment to accelerate the participation of the private sector in infrastructure financing and development. It positions the country as being ready for a full transition to the design, development, financing as well as operations and management of critical public infrastructure through Public Private Partnerships.

“It signals to investors and private sector participants, the sophistication and maturity of the Nigerian market and commitment of the Government to sanctity of contracts and innovative structures to fund critical national infrastructure that will deliver sustained and inclusive growth.”

David Umahi, Minister of Works, said, “This transaction is a vote of confidence in Nigeria’s economic reform agenda. The Lagos-Calabar Highway is a strategic national asset, and this financing sets a strong precedent for future public-private infrastructure partnerships.”

Dany Abboud, Managing Director, Hitech Construction Company Limited, commented: “We are proud to deliver this historic project. With over 70% of Phase 1 Section 1 complete, we are showing that Nigerian engineering—backed by structured international finance—can meet global standards. The use of CRCP technology ensures unmatched durability and cost-efficiency.”

Dr Khalid Khalafalla, CEO, ICIEC, said, “ICIEC is proud to join the Nigerian government and our co-financiers in realizing the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway Project. Through ICIEC’s sovereign risk coverage solution, we are unlocking vital infrastructure that will ease congestion, stimulate regional trade, and drive inclusive economic growth. This initiative will create employment opportunities, build local capacity, and bolster small and medium-sized enterprises, demonstrating our steadfast commitment to sustainable development, multimodal connectivity, and prosperity for communities across West Africa.”

