Gov Lawal’s wife distributes cash grants to 100 Zamfara women

The wife of Zamfara state Governor, Hajiya Huriyya Dauda Lawal, has flagged off the distribution of unconditional cash grants to 100 women in the state.

The official distribution held on Wednesday evening was under the state’s Women Empowerment Programme of the first lady in the state.

Speaking during the official flag off in Gusau, Hajiya Huriyya said the initiative was supported by the Office of the Governor and implemented through the Governor’s first lady’s office in the state.

“These grants are not just financial support, it’s a statement of belief in the dreams, resilience, and enterprise of the women of Zamfara,” she said

The Zamfara first lady explained that 100 women beneficiaries were carefully selected and each would receive cash grants ranging from ₦300,000 to ₦500,000, aimed at boosting and expanding their small-scale businesses in the state.

“This support is unconditional because we trust your vision, your effort, and your ability to grow.

“This programme aligns with Governor Dauda Lawal’s broader vision of inclusive development, where women are not sidelined but are placed at the centre of the state’s growth agenda,” she said.

