BRICS Summit: Ogun hosts investment forum as Nigeria, Brazil deepen economic ties

The Federal Government has taken a significant step in advancing its economic diplomacy in Brazil, as the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, participated in the Ogun State Investment Forum with the Brazilian business community.

The engagement was part of a broader effort to promote economic growth and development through strategic partnerships and was held on the sidelines of the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

The forum spotlighted Ogun State’s investment readiness across key growth sectors, including energy, manufacturing, agribusiness, technology, and infrastructure.

Edun emphasised that Nigeria is firmly open for business, highlighting macroeconomic stability and ongoing reforms as a foundation for sustainable private-sector-led growth.

He reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to accelerating public-private partnerships and creating a transparent, investor-friendly environment in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

This engagement signals deepening ties between Nigeria and Brazil while reinforcing Ogun State’s position as a gateway for long-term investment into Africa’s most dynamic economy.

The Ogun State Investment Forum Summit in Brazil marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s economic diplomacy efforts.

With the Federal Government’s commitment to creating a transparent and investor-friendly environment, Nigeria is poised to attract long-term investments that will drive economic growth and development. Especially as it continues to strengthen its ties with Brazil and other global partners, the nation’s prospects for economic prosperity and growth look bright.

