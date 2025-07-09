Ex-SGF commends Tinubu’s govt for sustaining, expanding key reforms

… says Buhari’s legacy was not about headlines but setting a new governance

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has commended the current administration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for sustaining and expanding key reforms inherited from his predecessor, President Muhammad Buhari.

Speaking in Abuja on the theme, ‘President Muhammadu Buhari’s Contribution to National Development’, Mustapha recalled the evolution of Buhari’s leadership journey from military service through petroleum sector reforms to his emergence as a two-term democratic president.

According to him, Buhari’s legacy was not merely about headline achievements, but about setting institutions and systems on a new path toward governance resilience.

“President Buhari governed with duty rather than drama. He was driven by principles, not applause,” Mustapha remarked.

However, he stated that the Tinubu government had shown strategic foresight by reinforcing reforms in electricity deregulation, civil service performance management, and tax administration.

“President Tinubu’s administration has not only retained the momentum of governance reforms but has also introduced bold initiatives that deepen institutional credibility and fiscal sustainability,” he said.

He cited the evolution of the Central Delivery Coordination Unit into the Central Results Delivery and Coordination Unit, and the continued implementation of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP), as evidence of the APC government’s commitment to systemic governance rather than personality-driven politics.

Mustapha further noted that the Supreme Court’s 2024 ruling upholding financial autonomy for local governments marked a vindication of earlier efforts under Buhari’s Executive Order 10, which aimed to enable direct allocations to local councils.

He also referenced Tinubu’s key reforms and policy stance on electricity federalism and harmonised tax reforms, describing them as “forward-looking consolidations” of Buhari’s governance blueprint.

“The baton of leadership has passed, but the relay of reform continues. President Tinubu has shown that reform is not a one-off initiative, but a national discipline that must evolve with consistency,” Mustapha added.

Urging Nigerians to view governance not as an episodic performance but as a collective and generational responsibility, he described the book ‘According to the President’, as a valuable reflection on the character, choices, and institutional temperament of the Buhari years.

