FG revokes licences of AIT, Silverbird, 21 state-owned stations over N2.6bn debt

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has revoked licenses of the African Independent Television (AIT), Silverbird Television (STV), and 21 state-owned stations among others.

Addressing the press in Abuja on Friday, Director General of the Commission, Malam Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, said the 52 affected stations had been owing since 2015.

He said the stations were owing about N2.6 billion debt.

According to him, in May, the commission published the names of stations that were yet to renew their licence and granted them two weeks to do so or get their licenses revoked.

He said three months after the publication, some stations were yet to pay their outstanding debt in contravention of Act CAP N11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, particularly section 10(a) of the third schedule of the Act.

Announcing the revocation of the licences, Ilelah instructed that the affected stations should shut down their operations within 24 hours.

He called on all stations who have not renewed their licences for the current duration to do so within 30 days to avoid sanctions.

He also called on all Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) and other broadcast stations that were streaming online to register with the commission to avoid disconnection.

He said even they pay their outstanding fee, they would have to pay another amount for recommencement of operations.

Below is the list of the affected stations:

Silverbird TV (Silverbird Communications Co. Ltd) Network

Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd)

AIT/Ray Power FM (DAAR Communication Itd)

Greetings FM (Greetings Media Ltd)





Tao FM (Ovidi Communications Ltd)

Zuma FM (Zuma FM Ltd)

Crowther FM (Crowther Communications Ltd)

We FM (Kings Broadcasting Ltd)

Linksman International ltd

Bomay Broadcasting Services Itd

MITV (Murhi International Group Ltd)

Classic FM (Pinkt Nigeria Ltd)

Classic FM (Pinkt Nigeria Ltd)

Classic TV (Pinkt Nigeria Ltd)

Beat FM (Megalectrics LTD)

Cooper Communications Itd

Splash FM (West Midlands Ltd)

Rock City FM (Boot Communications Itd)

Family FM (Kalaks Investments Nig. Ltd)

Space FM (Creazioni Nig. Ltd)

Radio Jeremi (Radio Jeremi ltd)

FM Abuja

FM Lagos

FM Yenagoa

FM Port-Harcourt

FM Jos

Wave FM (South Atlantic Media Itd)

Kogi State Broadcasting Corporation

Kwara State Broadcasting Corporation

Niger State Broadcasting Corporation

Benin

Network

FM Network

FM Okene,

FM Suleja

FM Abuja

FM Benin

Breeze FM (Bays Water ltd)

Vibes FM (Vibes Communication Itd)

Family Love FM (Multimesh Broadcasting Co. Ltd) Port-Harcourt

Port-Harcourt

Gombe State Broadcasting Corporation

Lagos DSB

Lagos State Broadcasting Corporation

Osun State Broadcasting Corporation

Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation

Ondo State Broadcasting Corporation

Rivers State Broadcasting Corporation

Bayelsa State Broadcasting Corporation

Cross River State Broadcasting Corporation

Imo State Broadcasting Corporation

Anambra State Broadcasting Corporation

Borno State Broadcasting Corporation

Yobe State Broadcasting Corporation

Sokoto State Broadcasting Corporation

Zamfara State Broadcasting Corporation

Kebbi State Broadcasting Corporation

Jigawa State Broadcasting Corporation

Kaduna State Broadcasting Corporation

Katsina State Broadcasting Corporation

