FG revokes licences of AIT, Silverbird, 21 state-owned stations over N2.6bn debt

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has revoked licenses of the African Independent Television (AIT), Silverbird Television (STV), and 21 state-owned stations among others.
Addressing the press in Abuja on Friday, Director General of the Commission, Malam Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, said the 52 affected stations had been owing since 2015.
He said the stations were owing about N2.6 billion debt.
According to him, in May, the commission published the names of stations that were yet to renew their licence and granted them two weeks to do so or get their licenses revoked.
He said three months after the publication, some stations were yet to pay their outstanding debt in contravention of Act CAP N11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, particularly section 10(a) of the third schedule of the Act.
Announcing the revocation of the licences, Ilelah instructed that the affected stations should shut down their operations within 24 hours.
He called on all stations who have not renewed their licences for the current duration to do so within 30 days to avoid sanctions.
He also called on all Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) and other broadcast stations that were streaming online to register with the commission to avoid disconnection.
He said even they pay their outstanding fee, they would have to pay another amount for recommencement of operations.
Below is the list of the affected stations:
Silverbird TV (Silverbird Communications Co. Ltd) Network
Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd)
AIT/Ray Power FM (DAAR Communication Itd)
Greetings FM (Greetings Media Ltd)
Tao FM (Ovidi Communications Ltd)
Zuma FM (Zuma FM Ltd)
Crowther FM (Crowther Communications Ltd)
We FM (Kings Broadcasting Ltd)
Linksman International ltd
Bomay Broadcasting Services Itd
MITV (Murhi International Group Ltd)
Classic FM (Pinkt Nigeria Ltd)
Classic FM (Pinkt Nigeria Ltd)
Classic TV (Pinkt Nigeria Ltd)
Beat FM (Megalectrics LTD)
Cooper Communications Itd
Splash FM (West Midlands Ltd)
Rock City FM (Boot Communications Itd)
Family FM (Kalaks Investments Nig. Ltd)
Space FM (Creazioni Nig. Ltd)
Radio Jeremi (Radio Jeremi ltd)
FM Abuja
FM Lagos
FM Yenagoa
FM Port-Harcourt
FM Jos
Wave FM (South Atlantic Media Itd)
Kogi State Broadcasting Corporation
Kwara State Broadcasting Corporation
Niger State Broadcasting Corporation
Benin
Network
FM Network
FM Okene,
FM Suleja
FM Abuja
FM Benin
Breeze FM (Bays Water ltd)
Vibes FM (Vibes Communication Itd)
Family Love FM (Multimesh Broadcasting Co. Ltd) Port-Harcourt
Port-Harcourt
Gombe State Broadcasting Corporation
Lagos DSB
Lagos State Broadcasting Corporation
Osun State Broadcasting Corporation
Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation
Ondo State Broadcasting Corporation
Rivers State Broadcasting Corporation
Bayelsa State Broadcasting Corporation
Cross River State Broadcasting Corporation
Imo State Broadcasting Corporation
Anambra State Broadcasting Corporation
Borno State Broadcasting Corporation
Yobe State Broadcasting Corporation
Sokoto State Broadcasting Corporation
Zamfara State Broadcasting Corporation
Kebbi State Broadcasting Corporation
Jigawa State Broadcasting Corporation
Kaduna State Broadcasting Corporation
Katsina State Broadcasting Corporation
