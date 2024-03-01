The Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, has stated that the Federal Government is dedicated to industrialisation by establishing tech cities nationwide.

These cities are envisioned to act as catalysts for job creation and the nation’s rapid economic growth.

The Minister made these remarks during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry and Domineum/Edenbase Consortium UK for the development of Technology Cities in Nigeria, today in Abuja.

He emphasised that technology cities are pivotal for rapid economic development, attracting investors, and fostering operational synergy with critical sectors, similar to the success stories of Silicon Valley and South Korea.

Nnaji explained that the signing of the MoU would facilitate the establishment of a general framework for collaboration and cooperation for tech transfer between Domineum/Edenbase Consortium (UK) and the Ministry.

He revealed, “London Tech City is the second most valuable technology ecosystem on earth after Silicon Valley, and we intend to recreate such immense success in Nigeria by signing this MoU.”

Nnaji further elaborated that the Tech Cities would transform Abuja into a Free Tech zone, hosting a complete array of tech-driven start-ups, industries, entertainment enterprises, schools, and parks. This initiative aligns with Technology zone and home to MIST’s Agenda 8&9, including the Clean Tech Programme and Green Manufacturers Initiatives.

In conclusion, he assured that the Federal Government is committed to ensuring the Tech Project’s success and sought the citizenry’s support and cooperation.

Earlier, the CEO of Domineum, Geoffrey Weli Wosu, expressed confidence that the platform, when executed, would positively impact the lives of many Nigerian citizens.

He also noted that several international partners are committed to bringing the necessary investments for the project’s success in the country.

The CEO of Edenbase UK, Sunil Satesh Melwani, affirmed the company’s readiness to partner with the Ministry to achieve and sustain the country’s Technology Ecosystem.