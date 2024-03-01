Following the controversy surrounding the emergence of Dr Asue Ighodalo as the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate for the September Edo State governorship election, the party has taken steps to appease aspirants who feel aggrieved by the process.

Ighodalo competed against nine other aspirants, including the incumbent Deputy Governor of the state, Philip Shaibu, who maintains that the party failed to adhere to its own rules during the primary.

Shaibu, declaring himself the candidate after organizing a parallel primary, insists he was the duly elected party flag bearer and even stormed the party headquarters in Abuja during the week to demand the presentation of the certificate of return.

The National Working Committee (NEC) had presented the certificate to Ighodalo 24 hours earlier, prompting the deputy governor to threaten legal action.

However, the PDP has now established a reconciliation committee to address the aggrieved members’ concerns before the campaign’s commencement.

The committee, led by the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Bala Mohammed, comprises nine other prominent party members, including former Kaduna governor, Ahmed Makarfi; former Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson; Senator Tunde Ogheha, Senator Stella Omu, Senator Olalere Oyewunmi, Prof. Sandy Onor, Alh. Isiaka Sola Gold, and Emmanuel Enoidem, SAN as Secretary, while Barr. Jacob Otorkpa is appointed as Administrative Secretary.

Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary, stated that the committee was established in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and guidelines of the party. Ologunagba emphasized, “The Committee is charged with the responsibility of reconciling all critical stakeholders and all our party members in Edo State ahead of the September 21, 2024, Governorship Election in the State.”

He urged all critical stakeholders and members of the party in Edo State to remain steadfast and continue working hard for the success of the party and Governorship Candidate, Dr. Asuerinme Ighodalo, in the September 21, 2024, Governorship Election in Edo State.