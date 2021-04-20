FG pledges support as Mudi emerges AFAN President

THE Federal Government has assured of its full support for the All Farmers Association of Nigerian (AFAN), as Alhaji Farouk Rabiu Mudi, emerged National President.

Speaking at the three-day General Assembly of Farmers 2021 in Kano, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono, while congratulating the newly-elected National President and other executive members, pledged the support of the ministry to ensure the new administration of the farmers body succeeds.

The minister said that government have a good plans for Nigerian farmers, because of the important role they play in the country just as he urged the new AFAN President to remain focussed.

The new AFAN President, Farouk Rabiu Mudi, commended the minister for his tremendous achievements and his supports to the farmers.

Commending the farmers at the well-attended GAF 2021, Mudi, said that it became necessary for Nigeria to achieve food security within secured environment.

The National President, further said: “Going by its mandate, AFAN is instrumental to effective delivery of farmers support by government over the years, whereby its policy advocacy and influencing roles are important for greater availability, accessibility and affordability of farm inputs to its members.

“There is therefore the need for governments at all levels to partner with AFAN more closely for effective delivery of farmer support services in Nigeria.”

He cited some few achievements, he recorded while serving as caretaker President which are: establishment of headquarters, distribution of farm inputs to the tune of N100m, establishment of microfinance, partnership with Chinese firm to invest in farming in Nigeria among others.

Chairman of Board of Trustees (BOT), AFAN, Admiral Murtala Nyako (Rtd), represented by Senator Bello Jubril Gada, commended Mudi while describing him as an achiever and a hardworking man who will revive the group from redundancy to activeness.

The newly elected AFAN executive members are: Deputy National President 1, Prince Olisegun Dasolu (Ogun), Deputy National President 2, Comrade Confidence Mac-Eteli (Bayelsa), National General Secretary, Mr. Yunusa Halidu (FCT), Assistant National Secretary, John Oluwoye Olateru (Oyo) and National Treasurer, Alhaji Adebayo Hammed Ayodele (Kwara) among others.

