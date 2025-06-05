FG pledges enhanced welfare for Police

The Federal Government has reassured its commitment towards the provision of enhanced welfare and operational equipment for the Nigeria Police Force to boost the operational efficiency of the Force.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who gave the assurance while speaking at the 2nd edition of the Nigeria Police Awards and Commendations ceremony held at Police Resource Centre in Abuja also assured that adequate funding for the Form would remain a key focus in national budgeting.

President Tinubu who was represented by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, applauded the dedication and sacrifices of police officers across the country and assured stakeholders that the National Assembly would stop at nothing to appropriate necessary funds for modern equipment, improved welfare packages, and capacity development to strengthen the force’s efficiency.

He also pointed out that the National Police Day celebration had laid a foundation for national reflection and recognition of the sacrifices made by police officers.

According to him, “April 7 now stands as a historic day—a day of honor and remembrance for officers who risk their lives daily to keep us safe”.

He commented the the Nigeria Police Force’s self-driven acquisition of the “Mobo Base” mobile unit at no cost to the government, describing it as a sign of innovation and resilience.

In addition, President Furter assured officers of continued support from the legislature, particularly in areas of welfare, logistics, and manpower development.

While congratulating the honorees, Tinubu emphasised that policing should be rooted in integrity, accountability, and service, not intimidation or abuse.

“The power you wield is not for oppression but for the protection of lives and property. Uphold the rule of law, reject corruption, and be worthy custodians of public trust.”

Speaking, Dr Kayode Egbetokun applauded the transparent and rigorous process that led to the selection of awardees.

He said nominations came from across the country and were vetted through an independent committee in collaboration with Lenders Consult International, with the final selections made solely on merit and impact.

“The officers we celebrate tonight earned this recognition through uncommon courage, exceptional leadership, and unwavering dedication. They have become the standard-bearers of a redefined Nigeria Police Force,” Egbetokun said.

He called on all police officers to see the awards not as the end but as a call to higher service, and he honored the memory of fallen heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

“Let history record that at this moment, the Nigeria Police Force recommitted itself to greatness,” he added.

He emphasised the importance of embracing digital intelligence, community policing, and inter-agency cooperation in addressing Nigeria’s evolving security threats.

Egbetokun explained that “the Nigeria Police Awards and Commendation Ceremony served not only as a platform for honoring outstanding officers but also as a renewed national conversation on the role of policing in a democratic society.

“From constables to commissioners, award recipients were praised as embodiments of courage, integrity, and service.

“The transformation of the Nigerian police force is not a slogan. It is a daily commitment. And you, the Nigerian people, are our most important partners in that journey”.

Also speaking, the Minister of Police Affairs, Senior Ibrahim Gaidam, applauded the ongoing reforms within the police force and pledged continued government support for security institutions.

“This initiative is not just commendable — it is transformational. We will continue to support the police with the resources and policy backing required to thrive”.

He recalled his time as a senior police officer over 15 years ago and expressed satisfaction at the progress made in recognising and motivating officers.

In his remarks, Governor Hope, Governor of Imo, paid a deeply personal tribute to the Police, recounting the dark period when Imo was nearly overrun by criminal gangs.

“There was a time in Imo State when we thought it was the end of the world. The police and other security agencies worked tirelessly, many paid with their lives to save our state,” he stated.

He urged citizens to continue offering moral and logistical support to security agencies and called on the federal government to provide sustainable funding to strengthen democracy and national security.

On the occasion, the Force Public Relations Officer Nigeria Police Force, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, his counterparts in the FCT, Anambra and Abia Commands SP Josephine Adeh SP Toochukwu Ikenga and DSP Maureen Chinaka were decorated with the award of excellence as recognition for dedication to duties by the Force.

The awardees alongside 27 other officers received encomium and award plaques from the IGP who instituted the award as a way of recognising exceptional performance and dedication to duties among serving Police officers.

While the Force Spokesman ACP Adejobi received the IGP Special Achievement Award, the trio of Adeh, Ikenga, and Chinaka received the Public Relations Officer of the Year award in the categories of award individually in that order.

The IGP commended the award recipients for their excellent performance in their duties as image makers saying that the officers have improved the public perception of NPF.

He said that the award was to recognize unwavering commitment and dedication to the improved image of the force by the officers adding that they had risen above the call to duty.

Other categories of awards were also bestowed by the IGP on other serving Police personnel who have also demonstrated heroism, commitment, dexterity, transparency, sportsmanship, and other virtues in their various commands and formations.

At the event six retired Inspectors-Generals of Police Sunday Ehindero, Ogbonna Onovo, Suleiman Abba, Solomon Arase, MD Abubakar, and Ibrahim Idris commended the IGP for his relentless efforts in policing which has led to improved security of the nation.

Ehindero who spoke on behalf of the other retired Police chiefs said that the annual award ceremony is both inspiring and commendable.

