Lekki Deep Sea Port to generate over $201bn, create over 169,000 jobs — Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, on Thursday, emphasised the importance of infrastructure development in driving Nigeria’s economic growth and unity.

Speaking at the commissioning of Lekki Deepsea Port Access Road, Section 1, and other key projects in Lagos by President Bola Tinubu, the Deputy Speaker highlighted the significance of these projects in connecting the country and fostering economic development.

He noted that the Lekki Deep Sea Port is projected to generate over $201 billion in revenue and create more than 169,000 jobs.

Beyond this particular road, the Tinubu-led administration has executed several other strategic infrastructure projects across the country.

Specific projects include the Kano-Maiduguri corridor, spanning over 500 kilometres.

Hon. Kalu said: *”The roads being commissioned today are arteries of national integration that connect not only places but people, farmers to markets, youth to opportunities, and communities to the heart of the nation.

“The Kano–Maiduguri corridor, spanning over 500 kilometres, is crucial to more than 60 million Nigerians across six states. It is a lifeline for trade between Nigeria and the Lake Chad Basin.

“The Maiduguri Ring Road will enhance urban mobility, decongest traffic, and accelerate the ongoing post-conflict recovery in Borno State.

“The Kano Northern Bypass is a strategic decongestion route, facilitating trade flows for over 1,000 trailers daily, many bound for the Niger Republic and Chad.

“Only recently, Mr President also commissioned the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, the Enugu-Onitsha Carriageway, the Nembe-Brass Road, and the Ibadan-Ife-Ilesha-Akure-Benin corridor—affirming that no region is left behind in our march towards connectivity and shared prosperity.”*

The Deputy Speaker further stated that infrastructure is crucial for national integration and unity.

He cited the World Bank’s finding that every one per cent increase in road density reduces rural poverty by 0.2 per cent in low-income countries, underscoring the impact of infrastructure development on poverty reduction.

Hon. Kalu commended President Tinubu’s vision and people-centred leadership, as well as the ministers’ role in executing the projects.

*”According to the World Bank, every one per cent increase in road density reduces rural poverty by as much as 0.2 per cent in low-income countries. Infrastructure is not expenditure; it is an investment in dignity, development, and destiny.

“The Lekki Deep Sea Port Concrete Road, which we commission today, is not just concrete and tar; it is the spine of economic transformation. This vital artery connects one of West Africa’s deepest and most advanced seaports to Nigeria’s logistics and industrial backbone, unlocking the potential of Africa’s largest oil refinery and repositioning Nigeria as a hub for global maritime trade.

“With the capacity to handle 1.2 million TEUs annually in its first phase and up to 2.7 million TEUs as it scales, this port is not just a national asset; it is a continental gateway. Its ability to accommodate vessels of up to 18,000 TEUs marks a new era in our port capacity and trade competitiveness.

“More than steel and scale, the port embodies strategy. It is expected to generate over $201 billion in revenue for the federal and state governments and create more than 169,000 direct and indirect jobs. This is not conjecture; this is the blue economy in motion.

“A functioning, efficient, and automated deep-sea port like Lekki reduces port congestion, enhances turnaround time, and positions Nigeria to reclaim maritime business previously lost to neighbouring countries.

“This is the infrastructure of vision, not only aligning with Nigeria’s Blue Economy strategy but also reinforcing our obligations under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). This is how we build prosperity—one road, one port, one coordinated policy at a time.

“These roads connect Borno to Lagos, Kano to the South-East, and Katsina to the Middle Belt. In a nation sometimes tugged by the currents of division, infrastructure is a glue that binds. A well-paved road is also a well-paved path to national cohesion.

“Let us remember: Nigeria’s greatness is not in the isolation of its regions but in their integration. When we invest in roads, we are investing in unity. When we open up ports, we are opening up possibilities for every Nigerian child, regardless of whether they are from the north or the south.

“Mr President, thank you for your vision and people-centred leadership. To the ministers, thank you for execution. To the Nigerian people, these roads are yours; use them, protect them, own them.”*

Hon. Kalu further pledged the commitment of the House to supporting initiatives that uplift Nigerians’ livelihoods and strengthen the economy.

“As the People’s House, we have passed the highest infrastructure capital allocation in a decade. Through the House Committees on Works, Appropriations, and National Planning, we have ensured oversight that promotes value for money. Our recent legislative support for the Federal Roads Authority Bill and the National Infrastructure Development Fund is proof that we are committed to sustainability, not just ceremony.

“Let future generations say that in our time, Nigeria moved not just physically, but purposefully, toward prosperity. Let the roads rise to meet us, and let our unity rise even higher.”

