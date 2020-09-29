FG launches digital Nigeria portal, mobile app

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami has launched the Digital Nigeria Portal and Mobile App.

This move is in furtherance of the Digital Nigeria Programme which was kicked off by President Muhammadu Buhari on the 19th of March this year as part of the Federal Government’s key initiatives aimed at empowering innovators and entrepreneurs with the requisite skills to thrive in our emerging digital economy.

The Digital Nigeria programme is a key component of the Digital Literacy and Skills Pillar of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) for a Digital Nigeria.

The Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy in delivering this key mandate, is in partnership with global institutions including the African Development Bank (AFDB), Microsoft, to enable Nigerians to acquire cutting edge digital skills within the comfort of their homes.

Speaking at the virtual launch, the Minister reiterated the government’s strategy of promoting skills over paper qualifications.

“We are championing a paradigm shift that lays emphasis on skills, in preference to merely having degrees without skills. Degrees are only meant to validate skills. This is a growing trend across the globe. The digital literacy and skills pillar recognises the fact that citizens are the greatest assets in any economy, including the digital economy. It will support the development of a large pool of digitally literate and digitally skilled citizens”.

The “Digital Nigeria” mobile app is available on play store, enabling Nigerians to enrol in ICT courses within the comfort of their homes.

He said the platform is expected “to empower innovators and entrepreneurs with skills required to thrive in Nigeria’s emerging digital economy, provide capacity building in a wide range of areas, including Digital Literacy, Productivity Tools, Web Development, Cloud Computing, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Database Administration, Networking, Programming, Internet of Things and Soft Skills.

It will also “create a platform to support a paradigm shift from degrees to skills and bridge the gap between the academia and industry, to promote the development and distribution of instructional materials in electronic format.

Dr Pantami further said the platform would “create an enabling environment for building the capacity of Innovation Driven Enterprises (IDEs) and Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through e-learning channels”.

Much of the content was provided through AfDB’s partnership with Microsoft. Students will be able to download certificates after they complete the courses.

The digital Nigeria portal also allows users to include additional courses from time to time. It will give details on how to register and how to download the relevant Mobile Apps.

Across the globe, there is a growing focus on the need for developing skills, rather than merely acquiring degrees, therefore, Nigerians are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE