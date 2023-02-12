By-Adetola Bademosi, Abuja

The Federal Government (FG) has inaugurated a new National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Permanent Orientation Camp in Boro town, Kaiama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare during the inauguration commended Governor Duoye Diri for providing a conducive environment through several gestures for the NYSC Bayelsa State Secretariat, which has enhanced the smooth conduct of the Scheme’s operations.

Dare said the completion of the new Orientation Camp is another clear testimony of the Governor’s passion for the progress of the Nigerian youths, who are being trained and mentored for citizenship and leadership roles on the platform of NYSC.

The Minister, who spoke through the NYSC Director General, Brigadier General YD Ahmed said the Governor’s administration has produced lots of people-oriented policies and programmes which has resulted into dividends of democracy.

“I assure you that we shall continue to reciprocate the gesture through the deployment of Corps Members that would contribute to the development of their host communities and the State in general”, Dare said.

Speaking further, he appealed to other State Governors to upgrade the facilities in their respective Orientation Camps to accommodate at least five thousand Corps Members.

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator

Duoye Diri in his remarks directed that two new additional hostels be constructed at the Orientation Camp, one for male and another for female Corps Members.

He said this would provide a friendly accommodation for successive batches of Corps Members that would be deployed to the State.

The Governor also directed that each Corps Member should be paid Ten Thousand Naira as transport allowance from Camp to their respective Places of Primary Assignment





“We will continue to partner with Federal agencies for the overall development of our State and the country”, the Governor said.

