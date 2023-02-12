Israel Arogbonlo

Following the death of a 12-year-old student of Chrisland Schools, Whitney Adeniran, Lagos State government on Sunday night ordered the closure of the college in the Ikeja area of the State.

TRIBUNE ONLINE had reported Whitney’s parents claimed their child died during the school’s annual inter-house competition — an allegation the school management has debunked.

The deceased, according to the school, slumped in “public view” and rushed to the nearest medical facility for first aid.

However, the deceased’s father, Michael Adeniran, in a chat with our reporter accused the school management of an alleged cover-up.

The State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo confirmed the closure in a statement on Sunday.

“The Lagos State Ministry of Education has ordered the temporary closure of Chrisland School, Opebi-Ikeja, following the reported death of a student of the School, Whytney Adeyemi.

“A release signed by the State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo said the closure was ordered pending the outcome of a full investigation into the unfortunate incident,” the statement read.

