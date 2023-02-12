By-Yekini Jimoh Lokoja

The Egbira-Ohiku Descendant Union has called on it’s members across the country to participate actively in the forthcoming population census and ensure that they are counted.

Speaking during the opening of their first meeting the 2023, held at the Alama Multipurpose Hotel, Lokoja on Sunday the President General of the group, Alhaji Musa Ahmodu, noted that their power as an ethnic nationality lies in their number.

The entire Egbira comprising of Ebira in Kogi central, Egbura and Ethno/Igara also resolved to work together as one entity with a common destiny.

He said in line with this aspiration, the three zones have collectively secured the federal Republic of Nigeria official Gazette affirming Egbira as their Common name to be used in all communications.

He stressed that all efforts must be intensified towards uniting the entire Egbira people who are scattered in various states of the federation and the federal capital territory to achieve a formidable and united Egbira Nation.

Speaking also the President General of Egbira Peoples Association, Dr. Godwin Oyibo, stressed the need for the rejuvenation and enhancing their common socio-cultural heritage to protect their common identity.

He said the group must work hard to make their voice formidable and relevant in local and national issues for the ultimate development and transformation of Egbira Nation.

On the forthcoming general election, the various speakers cautioned the people to be peaceful and play by the rules.

