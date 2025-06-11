FG identifies 49 gas flare sites, maps out plan for decabonisation

•UK reaffirms support for Nigeria’s energy transition efforts

No fewer than 49 gas flare sites have been identified in Nigeria, report from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), has shown.

For this purpose, Chief Executive of the NUPRC, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, said the commission is implementing a dual strategy to address gas flaring: by decarbonizing flare sites, and by converting flared gas into valuable economic assets.

This approach, he said would not only mitigate environmental impact but also enhance national revenue generation.

Komolafe disclosed this during a courtesy visit by the United Kingdom’s First Secretary for Climate Diplomacy, Ms. Samantha Harrison, to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) in Abuja.

He reaffirmed NUPRC’s leadership role in driving decarbonization within Nigeria’s upstream petroleum sector.

A key initiative in this effort, Komolafe said was the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme (NGFCP), which currently includes 49 identified flare sites.

The program, he said has been designed to harness previously wasted gas resources and channel them into productive use, contributing to both environmental sustainability and economic growth.

The CCE also acknowledged the support received from multilateral organizations such as the World Bank and Net Zero World and expressed optimism about future collaboration with the British High Commission to further enhance the Commission’s decarbonization efforts.

Earlier, the British High Commission reiterated its strong support for Nigeria’s energy transition.

During the meeting, Ms. Harrison emphasised the United Kingdom’s commitment to partnering with Nigeria on climate and energy initiatives.

“Discussions focused on opportunities for collaboration to reduce gas flaring, an essential component of Nigeria’s decarbonization strategy.

“The visit highlights the UK’s ongoing dedication to supporting Nigeria’s sustainable energy goals and fostering climate-resilient development as a pathway to long-term economic growth.”

“During the visit, officials of the Commission and the British High Commission delegation held a technical session towards fostering a robust partnership,” report from NUPRC read.

